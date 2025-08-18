Ghana Deputy Minister Challenges Education Chief’s Academic Title

Deputy Health Minister Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah has publicly questioned the professorship credentials of Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, Director-General of Ghana’s Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

The move comes days after GTEC disputed Ayensu-Danquah’s own claim to a professorship, citing a University of Utah letter confirming her 2017–2020 role as Adjunct Assistant Professor not full professor in the Department of Surgery.

In a sharp social media retort, Ayensu-Danquah turned the spotlight on Abdulai, demanding transparency about his academic titles. “How did Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai earn his professorship on secondment? Is that even possible?” she posted, invoking the legal principle that “those who come for equity must come with clean hands.” Her challenge escalates a credibility battle between high-ranking officials in President John Mahama’s NDC administration.

GTEC, responsible for verifying academic qualifications in Ghana, has yet to respond to the deputy minister’s allegations. The commission’s earlier scrutiny of Ayensu-Danquah’s credentials revealed discrepancies in her submitted documents, prompting her counterattack. Neither side has provided evidence to support their claims publicly.