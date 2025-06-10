Ghana Deputy Finance Minister Pledges Nurse Talks Within Fiscal Limits

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem has urged striking nurses to resume negotiations while emphasizing fiscal constraints, acknowledging the critical role of 120,000 healthcare workers whose industrial action has strained Ghana’s health system.

“Our nurses are very critical to healthcare delivery,” Nyarko Ampem stated during a Tuesday press briefing, adding, “We appreciate what they do.”

However, he stressed demands must align with Ghana’s economic recovery targets. “We must maintain a 1.5% primary balance surplus annually to achieve debt sustainability,” he explained. “Expenditure management remains essential.” The government proposes structured negotiations to address delayed benefits and working conditions, urging nurses to return while acknowledging budgetary limitations. “We’ll negotiate a roadmap incorporating feasible terms into next year’s budget,” Nyarko Ampem pledged.

This appeal follows the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association’s (GRNMA) rejection of a 2026 conditions-of-service timeline and claims of an unserved court injunction. The strike continues despite earlier mediation calls from labor expert Austin Gamey and the Health Ministry’s warnings of critical care disruptions.

Ghana’s public sector faces mounting labor disputes amid inflation and IMF-driven fiscal consolidation efforts.