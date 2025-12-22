Ghana Deports 68 Foreign Nationals After Criminal Convictions

Ghana has deported 68 African nationals from the Ashanti Region following court rulings on criminal activities, including involvement in the Q-Net scam, prostitution, and fraud. The deportations were announced Thursday by Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene.

The 68 individuals deported include 42 Nigerians, 13 Cameroonians, seven Benin nationals, three Ivorians, and three Burkinabe nationals. All deportees had been tried and convicted by various courts in the Ashanti Region before being ordered to leave Ghana. Dr. Amoakohene disclosed the information through his official Facebook page.

The convictions involved Q-Net scams, prostitution, and other criminal activities. The Q-Net scheme has been linked to fraudulent operations across West Africa, where scammers misuse the legitimate company’s name to lure unsuspecting individuals with false promises of overseas employment and travel opportunities. Authorities in several countries have been cracking down on these operations throughout 2025.

Dr. Amoakohene praised the Ghana Immigration Service for its professionalism in carrying out the deportations while ensuring due process and respecting human dignity. He emphasized that collaboration between immigration officials, courts, and other security agencies has been crucial in maintaining public safety and preserving law and order in the region. The minister noted that such partnerships continue to protect vulnerable persons from exploitation.

The deportations follow a broader pattern of increased enforcement against illegal activities in Ghana. In November 2025, the Economic and Organised Crime Office arrested 320 individuals in a major operation targeting economic fraud and recruitment scams linked to Q-Net in Kumasi. That operation rescued 295 victims while identifying 25 suspects who allegedly lured the victims into fraudulent schemes.

The regional minister assumed office in January 2025 after being nominated by President John Dramani Mahama. The medical professional and youth leader has emphasized transparent governance and professional law enforcement since taking up the position. He has been working closely with security agencies to address criminal activities affecting the Ashanti Region.

Q-Net, a legitimate global lifestyle and wellness company, has repeatedly distanced itself from the criminal operations that misuse its brand name. The company has been assisting law enforcement agencies across West Africa to identify and prosecute individuals operating fake offices and making fraudulent promises to victims. Several convictions have been secured in Ghana throughout 2025 with Q-Net’s cooperation.

The deportation of Nigerians comes during a period of heightened scrutiny of Nigerian nationals abroad. In late November 2025, Indian authorities arrested over 50 Nigerians during coordinated crackdowns on transnational narcotics networks. The United States government has also deported thousands of Nigerians following criminal convictions in recent months.