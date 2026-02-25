Ghana Deploys AI to End Seed Losses Blamed on Power Failures

Ghana’s state agricultural research system is piloting artificial intelligence tools to solve a long-standing crisis in its seed supply chain, where power outages and aging cold storage infrastructure have been destroying up to 100 percent of stored seeds in some facilities before they ever reach a farmer.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Crops Research Institute (CSIR-CRI) is leading the initiative through the SeedSure Project, funded by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) under the Innovate UK Climate-Smart Agriculture Partnership. International consortium partners include MMVSense and Gyre Energy Ltd, both based in the United Kingdom, and Smart Agri of Brazil.

At a demonstration meeting for seed producers, regulators and inspectors at the CSIR-CRI station in Kwadaso near Kumasi, project lead Dr. Hillary Mireku Botey outlined two interlocking technologies now being piloted. The first is an artificial intelligence controlled thermal energy storage system, installed directly in the institute’s cold room, that maintains stable temperatures during grid outages by charging at off-peak periods and releasing stored energy when power fails. The system cuts compressor cycling times from approximately 22 minutes down to between eight and 12 minutes, and independent testing indicates it can reduce cold storage energy costs by up to 40 percent compared to conventional refrigeration.

The second is a mobile application developed in collaboration with Smart Agri that automates germination testing. Instead of manually counting sprouted seeds each day, a process subject to human error and delays, technicians photograph seed trays and the application calculates germination percentage and seed vigour automatically. The tool processes results 15 times faster than the manual method, Dr. Botey said, and is currently being validated on maize and soybeans with plans to extend testing to rice and tomatoes.

The urgency is clear. Ghana’s seed cold storage network is limited in scale and chronically vulnerable to power fluctuations. Dr. Botey told stakeholders that losses of between 60 and 100 percent of stored seeds had been recorded in some facilities as a direct result of unstable electricity supply, undermining the country’s seed certification chain from breeder and foundation levels through to certified seeds supplied to smallholder farmers.

Beyond energy and germination monitoring, the project also targets greenhouse gas emissions reductions by eliminating reliance on diesel generators, which seed companies currently run as emergency backup during outages.

Dr. Botey confirmed that researchers are observing the cold storage system over a longer test period before recommending wide deployment. The next phase will focus on training seed producers and granting them access to the mobile germination platform for broader adoption across the value chain. He called for deeper investment in Ghana’s seed infrastructure, warning that a weak seed system directly threatens national food security.