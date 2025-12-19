Ghana Deploys 54 Military Engineers To Jamaica For Hurricane Melissa Reconstruction

President John Dramani Mahama dispatched 54 military engineers to Jamaica on Wednesday to support reconstruction efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The contingent from the Ghana Armed Forces 48 Engineer Regiment departed Accra on December 17, 2025, aboard a United States Air Force C17 aircraft bound for Kingston. Mahama stated at a departure ceremony at Kotoka International Airport that the deployment reflected Ghana’s shared history, values and bonds with the people of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean family. The gesture was in the spirit of historical bonds within the African Caribbean family and South South cooperation, according to the president.

The deployment followed a formal request from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness for assistance with rebuilding homes and providing temporary shelter. Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica on October 28 as a Category 5 storm with winds reaching 297 kilometers per hour and torrential rains, causing severe flooding, landslides and extensive damage to homes, schools and roads. The hurricane claimed more than 40 lives in Jamaica and caused destruction estimated at 8.8 billion dollars.

Mahama noted that Ghana had previously dispatched humanitarian assistance to Jamaica, Cuba and displaced populations in Sudan following the hurricane. The relief supplies included food items, locally produced Ghanaian rice, blankets, mattresses, medicines and other essential items. After delivering the first batch of relief, the president held discussions with Jamaica’s Prime Minister who expressed gratitude but indicated the country’s most urgent need was assistance with rebuilding and shelter for displaced persons.

The president disclosed that Ghana is also shipping tents by sea to provide temporary shelter for displaced residents while the engineering unit undertakes construction, technical and logistical support. The troops will be engaged in engineering and reconstruction works, technical and logistical support services, and community focused assistance. Mahama urged the soldiers to uphold professionalism, respect local authorities and communities, work as a team and ensure a safe return home.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that the deployment demonstrated a decisive shift in Ghana’s foreign policy from receiving assistance to sharing with others. Ghana has consistently stood for international solidarity, humanitarian assistance and global responsibility, according to Ablakwa. He noted that the country had sent five humanitarian consignments abroad, including assistance to Palestine during the Gaza conflict, reflecting Ghana’s commitment to nations in need.

Ablakwa praised the Ghana Armed Forces as one of the world’s top five troop contributing countries to United Nations peace operations. The government was confident that the forces would once again uphold the nation’s image and deliver with distinction, he stated. The minister noted that Hurricane Melissa wreaked havoc in Jamaica claiming over 40 lives with destruction estimated at more than 8.8 billion dollars, adding that Ghana’s response went beyond relief supplies to include direct technical support through troop deployment.

Rolf Olson, Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy to Ghana, stated that the US was honored to support Ghana’s mission and Jamaica’s recovery by providing strategic airlift. A US Air Force C17 transported 54 Ghanaian military service members and nine pallets of essential equipment, over 65,000 pounds of personnel and cargo, to Jamaica. The US and Ghana have long worked together to advance peace, security and prosperity across Africa and beyond, according to Olson.

He added that the operation reflected the best of the partnership’s collaboration, rapid response, technical expertise and willingness to help those in need. The United States had provided nearly 37 million dollars in emergency life saving assistance across the region in response to Hurricane Melissa, including more than 22 million dollars for Jamaica, 11 million dollars for Haiti, 3 million dollars for Cuba and 500,000 dollars for the Bahamas. The assistance helped clear debris, restore access and provide shelter, healthcare, water, sanitation and food assistance.

President Mahama expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and the people of the United States for providing the C17 aircraft to transport troops and supplies from Accra to Kingston. The president thanked the US for making the mission possible through airlift support for the deployment. The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, service chiefs, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives from Caribbean states and families of deployed soldiers.

The 54 member engineering team consists of 45 soldiers and nine officers drawn from the 14 Engineer Brigade. President Mahama reminded the troops that their conduct would reflect the values, discipline and humanity of the Ghanaian soldier, emphasizing they were ambassadors of the Republic of Ghana. The mission was described as non combat and humanitarian in nature, focused on compassion, skill and service rather than military operations.

Hurricane Melissa affected more than 626,000 people across the Caribbean according to the United Nations, leaving entire communities exposed and disrupting essential services for weeks. The death toll in Haiti and Jamaica from flooding and landslides linked to the storm reached 88 as of early December, including at least 45 deaths in Jamaica and 43 in Haiti, according to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. The hurricane battered Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba in late October causing widespread destruction and loss of life.

The deployed Engineer Contingent will coordinate with the Government of Jamaica and international partners to restore infrastructure, provide temporary shelters and support community rebuilding initiatives. The mission demonstrates Ghana’s long standing commitment to humanitarian solidarity and its growing role in international disaster response. Ghana’s response reflects deepening Afro Caribbean ties rooted in shared history and Pan African values connecting the two regions.

Ghana maintains strong historical and cultural connections with Caribbean nations tracing back to the transatlantic slave trade era. Many Jamaicans trace their ancestry to Ghana’s Akan people and other ethnic groups. The relationship has been strengthened through diplomatic ties, cultural exchanges and mutual support initiatives. President Mahama’s government has emphasized strengthening South South cooperation as a cornerstone of Ghana’s foreign policy approach.

The engineering deployment marks another example of Ghana’s active participation in international humanitarian efforts. The country has established a reputation for contributing troops to United Nations peacekeeping missions across Africa and other regions. Ghanaian forces have served in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, South Sudan and other conflict zones, earning recognition for professionalism and dedication.

Ghana’s military maintains specialized units including engineering regiments equipped and trained for reconstruction and humanitarian assistance operations. The 48 Engineer Regiment has experience in construction, road building, water supply systems, electrical installations and emergency infrastructure repairs. These capabilities make the unit well suited for post disaster reconstruction missions requiring technical expertise and rapid deployment.

The humanitarian response to Hurricane Melissa demonstrates Ghana’s capacity to project assistance beyond its borders despite being a developing country with its own economic challenges. The government’s decision to send troops and supplies reflects priorities placed on international solidarity and supporting fellow Commonwealth nations. Jamaica is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations alongside Ghana, strengthening their bilateral relationship.

Climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events including hurricanes affecting Caribbean nations. Jamaica faces particular vulnerability due to its geographic location in the hurricane belt. International cooperation and disaster response mechanisms have become increasingly important for helping affected countries recover and rebuild after major storms. Ghana’s contribution represents meaningful support during Jamaica’s recovery period.

The deployment comes as Ghana seeks to enhance its diplomatic profile and strengthen relationships with nations across the Global South. President Mahama has emphasized Ghana’s commitment to Pan Africanism and solidarity with African diaspora communities in the Americas. The mission to Jamaica reflects these priorities through concrete action supporting a Caribbean nation with deep African cultural roots.