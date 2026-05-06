Ghana Deploys 500 Transformers North in Power Grid Overhaul

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has procured 500 transformers for the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), with 30 already being installed in Tamale’s Kukuo, Hilltop and Target communities to address persistent low voltage and frequent outages affecting both households and businesses.

The deployment was disclosed during President John Dramani Mahama’s visit to a NEDCo warehouse in Tamale as part of his ‘Resetting Ghana’ tour of the Northern Region. The President inspected the equipment and assured the public that current outages are not a return of “dumsor” but are temporary disruptions arising from planned infrastructure upgrades on a network that has become severely overstretched by population and demand growth.

The intervention extends well beyond Tamale. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is rolling out upgrades involving more than 2,000 transformer units across parts of Accra and Kumasi from May onward. An additional 11 transformers are being installed at primary substations in Accra, while a separate GH¢240 million project is upgrading several primary substations including Adenta, La, Teshie-Nungua, Nmai-Dzor, Baatsonaa and Lashibi. That project is increasing substation capacity from 50 megavolt-amperes (MVA) to 60 MVA and from 20/26 MVA to 30/39 MVA, with some phases already completed ahead of schedule.

Nationally, Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor said the procurement forms part of a plan to install between 2,500 and 3,000 transformers to modernise the entire distribution network and retire obsolete units, some of which have been in continuous operation for close to 30 years. He added that government is simultaneously pursuing upgrades to existing infrastructure and increasing reliance on domestic gas and renewable energy to lower the cost of power generation over the long term.

Jinapor noted that NEDCo had initially requested 400 units but the government allocated 500, reflecting the scale of underinvestment the network has endured. The minister confirmed the first phase of the programme is expected to run for approximately three months before transitioning to medium and long-term targets.

President Mahama also flagged plans to promote local transformer manufacturing as a means of sustaining the programme while generating economic benefits domestically.

Authorities called on consumers to avoid illegal connections and interference with the network, warning such actions worsen the supply challenges the upgrades are designed to resolve.