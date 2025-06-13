Ghana Denies Political Motives in Radio Station Shutdowns

Ghana’s Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George has rejected allegations that the recent closure of over 60 radio stations was politically targeted, insisting the action was purely regulatory.

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, the Minister framed the shutdowns as necessary enforcement against stations violating broadcasting laws, including prominent outlets like Wontumi Radio and Asaase Radio.

“The airwaves belong to the public, not the powerful,” George stated, denying claims the move disproportionately affected opposition-aligned media. He revealed President Mahama had authorized a 30-day grace period for stations to rectify violations of the Electronic Communications Regulations. The National Communications Authority maintains the closures targeted unpaid licensing fees and other infractions, part of broader sector reforms.

Media freedom advocates remain skeptical, noting the timing amid Ghana’s charged political climate. The Minister’s assurance of due process for compliant stations has done little to quell concerns about potential chilling effects on press freedom, with observers calling for transparent criteria in the regularization process.