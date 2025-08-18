Ghana Demands Action on Illegal Mining After Deadly Ministerial Crash

The tragic helicopter crash that killed eight officials, including two cabinet ministers, has intensified calls for Ghana to confront its illegal mining crisis.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa declared the victims “Martyrs of August 6” and insisted their mission for environmental justice must now drive decisive action against galamsey.

The ill-fated flight was carrying Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed to launch a small-scale mining program in Obuasi last Wednesday. All aboard perished when the aircraft went down. At their state funeral on Friday, Ablakwa mourned publicly, stating on social media: “Their unfinished mission for environmental justice must now be accomplished in earnest.”

This national tragedy has amplified existing demands for radical solutions. Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa, renewed his call for two harsh measures: a complete ban on excavator imports requiring strict licensing, and state seizure of lands where illegal mining occurs.

“Forfeit to the state, so any chief who allows galamsey loses that land,” Bentil asserted on Facebook and TV3’s The Key Points. He expressed deep cynicism about current efforts, alleging complicity among police, military officers, and local government officials (MMDCEs). “We are pretending to be fighting galamsey,” he stated bluntly.

Echoing the urgency, Ghana Shippers Authority CEO Professor Ransford Gyampo issued a stark warning on the same program: “Enough is enough. It’s either we destroy galamsey or it destroys us. We need to step up our efforts.” His call aligns with a powerful statement from the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC), which linked the crash to the broader devastation caused by illegal mining.

ISODEC described galamsey as an “existential threat” causing catastrophic environmental damage, poisoned water bodies, biodiversity loss, and community health crises. They demanded immediate, non-partisan action: a mining state of emergency, repeal of Act LI 2462, ruthless pursuit of kingpins with asset seizures, and accelerated sustainable community mining programs. “As we reflect on the lives lost… we are reminded of the urgent responsibility… to safeguard our precious resources,” their statement emphasized.

Can the government transform this grief into effective policy? With Ablakwa framing the ministers’ legacy as an environmental mandate, and experts demanding unprecedented crackdowns, pressure mounts on President Mahama’s administration. The path forward requires not just new laws, but rooting out the alleged corruption enabling the destruction. As ISODEC concluded: “Let us honour the memory of the departed by taking bold steps.”