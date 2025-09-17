Ghana Delivers Steepest Rate Cut in Decade as Inflation Plunges to 11.5%

The Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee has slashed the benchmark policy rate by 350 basis points to 21.5%, completing one of the most aggressive monetary easing cycles in the country’s recent history as inflation dropped to 11.5% in August from 12.1% in July.

The dramatic reduction, announced following the September 17 MPC meeting, represents a 650 basis point decline from the 28% peak maintained in May 2025, positioning Ghana’s central bank among the most aggressive easing cycles globally this year amid improving macroeconomic fundamentals.

The Ghanaian cedi has strengthened 24% over the past 12 months, providing crucial support for the central bank’s confidence in reducing borrowing costs after years of restrictive monetary policy designed to combat inflation that reached over 50% in 2022.

The policy shift creates immediate opportunities for Ghana’s struggling private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises that have faced borrowing costs exceeding 30% annually. Commercial banks traditionally adjust lending rates within 30-60 days of policy changes, potentially reducing business loan rates to the mid-20s percentage range for the first time since early 2022.

Manufacturing associations have lobbied extensively for rate relief, citing unsustainable financing costs that forced many companies to rely on retained earnings rather than bank credit for expansion. The pharmaceutical, textiles, and food processing sectors are expected to benefit most immediately from improved credit access.

Agricultural financing could see transformational changes as the 2025/2026 planting season approaches. Farmer cooperatives report that high interest rates have limited access to seasonal credit for inputs, with many smallholder farmers unable to afford improved seeds and fertilizers despite government subsidies.

The timing proves strategically advantageous for Ghana’s cocoa sector, where the Ghana Cocoa Board typically negotiates syndicated loans for seasonal financing. Lower domestic interest rates could reduce the premium required for international borrowing, potentially saving millions in financing costs.

Real estate markets, dormant for over two years due to prohibitive mortgage rates, could experience renewed activity. Banks report mortgage applications have declined 70% since 2022 as rates approached 40% annually, effectively freezing homeownership aspirations for middle-income Ghanaians.

Consumer credit markets may see the most immediate response, with banks likely reducing personal loan rates and credit card charges within weeks. Retail associations anticipate improved consumer spending as household debt service burdens decline, potentially supporting domestic demand recovery.

The central bank’s decision reflects confidence in Ghana’s macroeconomic stabilization following the completion of a $3 billion International Monetary Fund program. Debt restructuring agreements with commercial creditors and improved fiscal discipline have created space for monetary accommodation.

Foreign exchange market stability has been crucial in enabling the rate cuts. The cedi traded around ₵11.956 per dollar last week compared to ₵15.658 a year ago, representing significant currency appreciation that reduces imported inflation pressures and supports central bank credibility.

The aggressive easing cycle positions Ghana ahead of regional peers in monetary accommodation. Nigeria maintains rates at 26.75%, while other West African economies continue restrictive policies amid persistent inflationary pressures, potentially enhancing Ghana’s attractiveness for regional investment flows.

Financial markets responded positively to rate cut expectations, with Ghana Stock Exchange indices gaining ground ahead of the announcement. Banking sector stocks particularly benefited as investors anticipated improved loan demand and reduced provisioning for bad debts as economic conditions improve.

Economic analysts note that the 650 basis point cumulative reduction since May represents the steepest easing cycle since Ghana adopted inflation targeting in 2007. Previous cycles typically involved gradual 50-100 basis point adjustments over extended periods.

The central bank faces delicate balancing requirements as it stimulates growth while maintaining price stability. Core inflation remains above the 6-10% target range, requiring continued vigilance to prevent demand-driven price pressures from emerging as credit conditions ease.

Implementation challenges include ensuring that commercial banks pass through rate reductions to borrowers rather than widening interest margins. The central bank has historically struggled with monetary transmission effectiveness, sometimes requiring direct intervention to encourage lending rate adjustments.

Currency risks remain despite recent cedi strength, particularly if global commodity prices decline or foreign investor sentiment shifts. The central bank maintains substantial foreign exchange reserves but continues monitoring external vulnerabilities that could reverse recent gains.

The policy shift supports President Nana Akufo-Addo’s final-year economic agenda focused on private sector-led growth acceleration. Government officials have consistently advocated for monetary easing to complement fiscal consolidation efforts and support job creation ahead of the 2024 elections.