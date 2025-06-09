 Ghana Delays Fuel Levy to June 16 After Industry Talks

The Ghanaian government and the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) have agreed to implement the new GH¢1.00 per litre Energy Sector Levy on June 16, 2025, postponing the initial June 9 start date.

The decision follows consultations involving the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Ministry of Finance, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and National Petroleum Authority (NPA). COMAC Coordinator Dr. Riverson Oppong praised the “constructive engagements” in a public statement.

COMAC had earlier rejected the GRA’s June 9 directive, calling it an “institutional ambush” in a June 8 letter. The chamber argued that announcing the levy during a public holiday—giving less than 24 hours to comply—was “neither lawful nor operationally feasible.” It warned that the rushed timeline would cause operational chaos for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), which operate in a cash-and-carry market requiring system adjustments and stock management.

The petroleum sector currently bears eight taxes and levies constituting 22% of fuel’s ex-pump price. The new levy will increase this to 26%, raising concerns about consumer and business costs. COMAC noted its June 5 meeting with the Energy Minister to propose a phased rollout was ignored, suggesting the engagement was “meremonial.”

While the delay allows smoother implementation, uncertainty lingers over fuel prices. Industry analysts had projected a June 16 price drop but now caution the new levy could negate reductions or trigger increases. Final pricing will be confirmed when adjustments take effect next week.

The compromise reflects ongoing tensions between fiscal policy and downstream petroleum operations in Ghana’s evolving energy landscape.