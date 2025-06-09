Ghana Delays Fuel Levy Rollout Amid Transport Strike Threats

Ghana’s government has postponed implementing the new GH¢1.00 per litre Energy Sector Levy by one week following negotiations with oil marketing companies.

The levy will now take effect on June 16, 2025, instead of the initially planned June 9 start date. This decision emerged from high-level consultations involving the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies, the Ministries of Energy and Finance, the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the National Petroleum Authority.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies had vehemently opposed the original implementation date, describing a Ghana Revenue Authority directive issued over the weekend as an “institutional ambush” that was “neither lawful nor operationally feasible.”

In a June 8 letter, COMAC Coordinator Dr. Riverson Oppong argued the abrupt rollout allowed less than 24 hours for compliance and would severely disrupt operations across the cash-and-carry petroleum sector. The Chamber had previously proposed phased implementation during a June 5 meeting with the Energy Minister, which it claims was disregarded.

This levy increases the tax burden on a downstream petroleum sector already subject to eight separate taxes and levies, collectively constituting twenty-two percent of current ex-pump fuel prices. The new Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy will raise the total tax component to twenty-six percent.

While COMAC praised the revised timeline as enabling necessary system adjustments, uncertainty remains about its impact on consumer fuel prices. The levy’s introduction coincides with the start of June’s second pricing window, potentially offsetting any previously forecasted reductions in pump prices.

Commercial transport operators represented by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union maintain their threat of a sit-down strike if the levy proceeds, though they have not confirmed whether industrial action will commence immediately or await the levy’s actual implementation and price impacts next week. The postponement provides temporary operational relief for oil marketers but leaves fundamental sector concerns about cumulative tax burdens unresolved.

This one-week delay represents a temporary compromise in Ghana’s effort to secure critical energy sector funding through the controversial levy, while mounting economic pressures on both fuel distributors and consumers threaten further disruption.