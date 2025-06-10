Ghana Delays Fuel Levy for Industry Consultations

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will intensify stakeholder consultations with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) this week before implementing the revised Energy Sector Levy on June 16.

The one-week deferral from the original June 9 start date allows additional preparation time following industry feedback.

Chief Revenue Officer Smile Agbemenu confirmed the GRA will clarify tariff interpretations under Commissioner-General’s Order 2025/003. “We expect discussions tomorrow to explain the implementation,” Agbemenu stated, noting the process continues established protocols for new tax measures. The levy adds GH¢1.00 per litre to petrol and diesel, while kerosene remains exempt.

The delay follows earlier interventions by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), which warned immediate implementation would have raised pump prices to GH¢14 per litre. The levy forms part of government efforts to address energy sector debts under Ghana’s IMF-supported recovery program.

Ghana’s energy sector reforms continue balancing fiscal stabilization with consumer protection measures.