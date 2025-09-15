Ghana Defends Deportee Agreement as Legal Challenges Mount

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has strongly defended the government’s controversial decision to accept West African deportees from the United States, as federal judges in Washington question whether the arrangement violates U.S. immigration law and international human rights protections.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra, Ablakwa insisted Ghana’s acceptance of 14 non-Ghanaian deportees was driven by “Pan-African solidarity” rather than any deal with the Trump administration, even as legal challenges intensify over the arrangement’s legitimacy.

A federal judge on Saturday said it appeared the Trump administration was making “an end run around” US court orders prohibiting five African immigrants to be deported to their home countries by sending them first to Ghana, highlighting the complex legal terrain surrounding the deportations.

The deportees, including nationals from Nigeria and Gambia, arrived in Ghana despite some having legal protections against removal to their home countries. The deportees’ legal protections are rooted in the United Nations Convention Against Torture and a provision of U.S. immigration law known as withholding of removal, which prohibit the U.S. from sending foreigners to countries where they would face persecution or torture.

Ablakwa emphasized that Ghana’s decision was “guided solely by our moral responsibility, our legal obligations under the 1992 Constitution and ECOWAS protocols, and our distinguished Pan-African track record.” He stressed the arrangement was “not transactional” and that Ghana neither received nor sought financial compensation from Washington.

The minister confirmed that deportees faced prolonged detention in the U.S. and risked removal to unsafe countries without human rights guarantees. “As a nation that upholds the dignity and rights of all people, particularly those of African descent, Ghana’s action was to prevent further human suffering,” he said.

However, the humanitarian rationale faces scrutiny amid reports of harsh treatment during deportations. A lawsuit filed Friday alleges some West Africans deported to Ghana were held in “straitjackets” for 16 hours on a flight during which all passengers were shackled and given only bread and water.

Ghana is the first West African country to announce it has entered into such an agreement with the U.S. to receive deported foreign nationals, positioning Accra at the center of broader debates over Trump administration immigration policies.

President John Dramani Mahama first disclosed the arrangement earlier this month, explaining that Ghana had agreed to take in nationals from west Africa, where a regional agreement allows visa-free travel. The 14 deportees were immediately assisted to return to their respective countries after arrival.

Ablakwa insisted Ghana maintains strict safeguards, independently vetting every proposed deportee to ensure they pose no security threat. “We have put in place strict safeguards to ensure that convicted hardened criminals cannot be brought into our country,” he said.

The arrangement has drawn criticism from human rights advocates who argue it enables the Trump administration to circumvent legal protections for asylum seekers and other vulnerable migrants. Judge Tanya Chutkan, based in Washington, D.C., scheduled an emergency hearing after lawyers questioned the deportations.

Legal challenges focus on whether the U.S. government violated court orders by deporting individuals with legal protections against removal to their countries of origin. Lawyers for the government argued that the United States does not have the power to tell the Ghanaian government what to do, highlighting jurisdictional complexities.

Ablakwa stressed that the understanding with Washington remains limited and has not been elevated to a formal bilateral agreement. Should that change, he said, the government would comply with constitutional requirements by seeking parliamentary approval.

The minister rejected suggestions that Ghana’s cooperation represents an endorsement of Trump administration immigration policies. “This should not be misconstrued as an endorsement of the immigration policies of the Trump administration,” Ablakwa said. “Ghana’s decision must be understood as an act of Pan-African empathy.”

Accra’s consent to host West African deportees from the US highlights the shifting deals African nations are striking in a world of tariff wars, according to regional analysts who see the arrangement as part of broader diplomatic negotiations.

The controversy underscores tensions between Ghana’s Pan-African ideals and concerns over enabling potentially illegal deportation practices. As legal challenges proceed in U.S. courts, Ghana faces growing scrutiny over its role in facilitating removals that may violate international human rights standards.

The government maintains its position reflects longstanding traditions of African solidarity, but critics argue Ghana risks becoming complicit in circumventing legal protections designed to prevent persecution and torture of vulnerable migrants.