Ghana Dedicates Under 3% Farmland to Rice Production

Ghana allocates barely 2.6 percent of its agricultural land to rice cultivation despite spending an estimated GH¢3.05 billion on rice imports in 2024, according to research released by the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

The findings paint a troubling picture of structural dysfunction. While the country possesses abundant land and favorable growing conditions, only a tiny fraction goes toward rice, even as consumption accelerates and import bills balloon. The IFS warns that decades of underinvestment, fragmented policies and structural barriers have left Ghana chronically dependent on imported rice, and failure to act decisively would make reversing this trend increasingly difficult.

Dr. Said Boakye, Senior Research Fellow and Acting Executive Director of IFS, presented the report in Accra. He revealed a stark contrast with major rice producers. Thailand dedicates between 43.1 and 51.5 percent of its farmland to rice, while Vietnam allocates 58.8 to 92 percent. That commitment has allowed both nations to achieve self sufficiency and become major exporters.

Ghana has devoted a paltry range of 0.3 percent to 2.6 percent of its agricultural land for rice cultivation, which has contributed significantly to the country’s inability to produce enough rice to meet domestic consumption, Dr. Boakye said. The country’s agricultural priorities haven’t kept pace with shifting dietary preferences.

Data from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture show per capita rice consumption has risen sharply from 12.4 kilograms in 1980 to more than 61 kilograms in 2022, outpacing domestic production by a wide margin. Rice imports for the 2024/2025 marketing year could reach 950,000 tonnes as the supply gap continues widening.

In 2024 alone, Ghana spent GH¢1.98 billion on semi-milled or wholly milled rice and another GH¢1.07 billion on broken rice, making rice imports one of the largest components of the national food import bill. The Institute warned that this import dependence carries far reaching economic consequences, including foreign exchange losses, exchange rate depreciation and increased food insecurity.

Despite repeated government interventions ranging from Operation Feed Yourself to Planting for Food and Jobs and the National Rice Development Strategies, the sector continues underperforming. Poor strategy execution, weak implementation and policy discontinuity remain persistent problems.

The IFS attributes low productivity to four main factors: low fertilizer application, ineffective seed systems, limited mechanization and inadequate irrigation infrastructure, all compounded by restrictive land tenure arrangements. Average yields in Ghana range from 1.1 to 3.3 metric tonnes per hectare, compared to about 6 tonnes in Vietnam.

One critical bottleneck emerged from the 1989 privatization of seed production and marketing during the Structural Adjustment Programme. The dismantling of the Ghana Seed Company left private firms to drive supply, but without state coordination, the sector stagnated. The intention was to make the private sector more efficient, but the outcome proved opposite, Dr. Boakye noted.

Only three percent of rice farmers currently use certified seed, compared to more than 80 percent in Vietnam, where a mix of public and private enterprises ensures quality and availability.

Another persistent obstacle is the local land tenure system, which restricts access to land for large scale commercial cultivation, as most arable land is customarily owned and governed by traditional authorities, making long term leasing difficult and costly. Without reforming land allocation and ownership, Ghana cannot scale production to meet national needs, Dr. Boakye emphasized.

The study also highlighted weak irrigation coverage, with only about 10 percent of rice farms irrigated, leaving farmers vulnerable to erratic rainfall. Mechanization coverage remains low, with most farmers relying on manual tools. Countries like Vietnam have mechanized almost the entire rice production process, improving yields and efficiency.

Consumer preferences add another layer of complexity. Increasing urbanization sees consumers favor imported aromatic rice, which they perceive as cleaner and more consistent in quality. This bias limits the domestic market for locally milled rice, dampening investment in local value chains.

The IFS drew comparisons with Vietnam and Thailand, both of which successfully transitioned from rice importers to major exporters through policy coherence, government coordination and sustained public investment in inputs, irrigation and market infrastructure.

Vietnam transformed its rice economy by combining state led coordination with private sector engagement. Land reform, domestic fertilizer production, irrigation expansion and strong research services collectively boosted yields. Thailand followed a similar path, prioritizing rice cultivation within its agricultural strategy while maintaining consistent state support.

By contrast, Ghana’s reliance on fragmented, market led models has yielded limited results. The state cannot abdicate responsibility for national food security, Dr. Boakye said. Private investment must complement, not replace, government coordination.

To address these structural weaknesses, the IFS proposed comprehensive reforms anchored in institutional restructuring, state led coordination and targeted investment. At the center sits the creation of a Rice Development Board, a statutory institution to coordinate all rice related policies, programs and investments across the value chain.

The RDB would provide continuity beyond political cycles, harmonize stakeholder efforts and ensure accountability in implementation. It would oversee certified seed supply, fertilizer access, irrigation expansion, mechanization, post harvest management and quality assurance in rice processing and marketing.

The IFS recommended the RDB engage actively in local fertilizer production, offering tax incentives and subsidies to private investors. Ghana currently imports all its fertilizer, making prices volatile and access limited. Local production would ensure steady supply and cost efficiency, following Vietnam’s example where domestic plants produce millions of tonnes annually.

On seed systems, the RDB should collaborate with research institutions to produce, certify and distribute high yielding seed varieties, including aromatic rice types comparable to imported brands. If local research capacity remains insufficient, the Board should facilitate importing quality seed varieties for domestic cultivation, aligning production with market demand.

The IFS urged close collaboration between the RDB and the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority to expand use of irrigable lands, estimated at nearly 1.9 million hectares. Increasing irrigated acreage would stabilize yields, mitigate weather related losses and enable continuous cultivation cycles.

The study proposes the RDB support both importing and local assembly of farm machinery, encouraging partnerships with indigenous manufacturers to design equipment suited to local conditions. It recommends targeted subsidies and credit facilities for farmer cooperatives to acquire modern machinery and post harvest technologies.

In addressing land access, the IFS proposes that government acquire and classify suitable tracts as public agricultural lands, to be leased to individuals and agribusinesses at affordable rates. This would remove bottlenecks created by customary tenure systems and enable commercial scale cultivation.

The Institute calls for mobilizing young people into rice cultivation as a strategic employment intervention. Young people should be supported with seed capital, training and mechanization services irrespective of political affiliation, enabling them to participate in group based or cooperative farming ventures.

The IFS further recommended a targeted program to enhance consumer confidence in local rice through improved branding, packaging and quality control. By strengthening domestic market appeal, local producers could capture a larger share of urban demand currently dominated by imported rice.

The IFS insisted that Ghana’s rice sector has immense potential but remains trapped by weak coordination and insufficient investment. The country possesses more than 5.9 million hectares of land suitable for rice cultivation, yet uses only a fraction.

If yields were raised to Vietnam’s level of 6 tonnes per hectare, Ghana could produce over 35.4 million tonnes of paddy rice annually, more than enough to meet local demand and generate export surpluses.

Dr. Boakye stressed that Ghana’s rice sector must move beyond short term programs and political showmanship to embrace sustained, non partisan institutional reforms. The goal should not merely be to double production, but to transform Ghana into a competitive rice producing economy, he said.