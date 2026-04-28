Ghana Declares Friday May 1 a Statutory Public Holiday

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has officially declared Friday, 1 May 2026, a statutory public holiday to mark Workers’ Day, directing the entire country to observe it accordingly.

The announcement, dated 27 April, instructs all members of the public, businesses, and institutions to treat the day as a non-working holiday nationwide.

This year’s national Workers’ Day celebration carries the theme “Pivoting to Growth, Jobs and Sustainable Livelihoods Beyond Macroeconomic Stability,” reflecting organised labour’s call for a shift from fiscal consolidation toward a growth and employment agenda.

The main event is scheduled at Jackson’s Park in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

Under Ghana’s Holiday Act of 2001 and the Labour Act of 2003, public holidays are recognised as paid, non-working days. Employers who require staff to work on such days must provide a substitute paid day off.

Workers’ Day, observed globally on 1 May, marks the contributions of workers and the history of labour movements worldwide.