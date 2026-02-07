Ghana Cycling Federation Honours Twellium for Tour du Ghana Support

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) and Africa Cycling Network recently visited Twellium Industrial Company at its Medie-Kotoku facility to recognize the manufacturer for its hydration sponsorship during the 2025 Tour du Ghana.

The delegation, led by GCF Secretary General Shaaban Mohammed, presented a citation to Twellium Industrial Company acknowledging the firm’s role as the sole hydration sponsor through its flagship brand, Verna Mineral Water. The company provided water to more than 200 participants throughout the 12-day championship, which ran from November 13 to 24, 2025.

The visit included a comprehensive tour of the Medie-Kotoku production facility, where federation officials observed the manufacturing processes and quality control systems employed by Twellium. The tour provided federation representatives with insight into the company’s adherence to international production standards.

Belinda Selase Kamasah and the Twellium team hosted the delegation during the courtesy visit. The GCF expressed appreciation for both the sponsorship support and the hospitality extended by the company.

The 2025 Tour du Ghana featured 172 cyclists from 12 international clubs representing eight countries across five continents. The championship traversed Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, and Eastern regions, showcasing Ghana’s terrain and tourism potential while promoting cycling development.

Twellium Industrial Company Limited entered the Ghanaian beverage market in 2013 and has grown into a major manufacturer of non-alcoholic beverages, mineral water, biscuits, and confectioneries. The company operates production facilities in Accra, Kumasi, and Burkina Faso.

Verna Mineral Water serves as Twellium’s flagship product and has secured multiple industry recognitions, including Water Brand of the Year at the 2025 National Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Awards. The brand maintains certifications under International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), and Halal standards.

The company has supported various sporting and national events through its sponsorship initiatives. In 2025, Verna partnered with the government as the official water sponsor for Civil Service Week and provided hydration support for other major events across Ghana.

The GCF identified the Tour du Ghana as a key preparatory event for future international competitions, including the 2026 Commonwealth Games and 2028 Olympic Games. The federation aims to develop local talent capable of competing at the global level while positioning Ghana as a destination for international cycling events.

The Africa Cycling Network participated in the visit as part of its mandate to promote cycling development across the African continent. The network works with federations and organizations throughout Africa to advance the sport and create opportunities for cyclists at all levels.