Ghana Cybersecurity Authority Pushes Industry Compliance Drive

Ghana’s cybersecurity regulator is intensifying efforts to strengthen compliance among operators of critical national infrastructure as cyber threats escalate across the country’s digital landscape.

The Cyber Security Authority made the push during a working visit to SGS Ghana Ltd., where Acting Director-General Divine Selase Agbeti emphasized the urgent need for deeper industry collaboration to protect Ghana’s digital ecosystem from mounting cyber risks.

The initiative comes as Ghana recorded GH₵14.9 million in cybercrime losses during the first half of 2025, with cyber incidents surging from 1,317 cases in H1 2024 to 2,008 cases in the same period this year. The statistics underscore the growing vulnerability of Ghana’s digital infrastructure to sophisticated cyber attacks.

“We encourage industry players to organise forums that build the capacity of stakeholders across the various Critical Information Infrastructure sectors,” Agbeti stated during the visit. He emphasized that regulatory compliance represents more than legal obligation, calling it “a critical step in protecting our national digital infrastructure.”

The CSA operates under the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which grants it authority to regulate cybersecurity activities and license cybersecurity service providers across Ghana. The authority has identified compliance among Critical Information Infrastructure owners as central to safeguarding systems in finance, energy, healthcare, and telecommunications sectors.

SGS Ghana Chief Executive Officer Samuel Kiki Gyan responded positively to the collaboration call, expressing confidence in the CSA’s leadership. “We are committed to working with the Authority to ensure that regulations are fully implemented,” Gyan stated, signaling private sector readiness to engage in compliance initiatives.

Current cybercrime patterns show online fraud accounting for 36% of all reported cases, followed by cyberbullying at 25% and online blackmail at 14%. These trends highlight the diverse nature of threats facing both businesses and individual users across Ghana’s expanding digital economy.

Under existing regulations, businesses must report data breaches to the CSA within 72 hours, demonstrating the authority’s emphasis on rapid incident response and transparency in cybersecurity management.

The CSA-SGS Ghana meeting reflects broader efforts to build public-private partnerships in cybersecurity governance. Such collaborations are becoming increasingly critical as Ghana’s digital transformation accelerates and cyber criminals develop more sophisticated attack methods.

The engagement aligns with Ghana’s ongoing National Cyber Security Awareness Month, launched in September 2025, which features nationwide programs promoting safe online practices and strengthening institutional cybersecurity responsibility.

Industry experts suggest that effective cybersecurity regulation requires balancing enforcement with support for businesses navigating complex compliance requirements. The CSA’s approach of encouraging voluntary industry forums represents an attempt to build cooperative relationships rather than purely punitive oversight.

Critical Information Infrastructure operators face particular scrutiny given their role in maintaining essential services. Disruptions to power grids, financial systems, or telecommunications networks could have cascading economic and social effects across Ghana.

The authority’s emphasis on capacity building through industry forums addresses a key challenge in cybersecurity implementation: ensuring that organizations have both the technical knowledge and institutional commitment needed for effective threat prevention and response.

Private sector engagement becomes increasingly important as cyber threats evolve beyond traditional boundaries. Modern attacks often target supply chains and business partnerships, requiring coordinated defensive strategies across multiple organizations and sectors.

The CSA’s collaborative approach with SGS Ghana, an international inspection and certification company, suggests recognition that cybersecurity expertise must be shared across domestic and international business networks to be effective.

As Ghana continues expanding digital government services and promoting fintech innovation, robust cybersecurity frameworks become essential for maintaining public trust and economic stability in the digital ecosystem.

The success of these compliance initiatives will largely depend on sustained engagement between regulators and industry players, moving beyond one-time visits to ongoing partnerships that adapt to emerging cyber threats and technological changes.