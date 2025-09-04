Ghana Cybercrime Cases Surge to 2,008 as Losses Hit GH₵14.9 Million

Ghana faces an escalating cybercrime crisis with reported incidents jumping from 1,317 in the first half of 2024 to 2,008 during the same period this year, according to the Cyber Security Authority.

The figures were released at the launch of the 2025 Cybersecurity Awareness Month, showing online fraud accounted for 36% of cases, followed by cyberbullying at 25% and online blackmail at 14%. Unauthorized access comprised 12% of incidents while information disclosure represented 9% of reported cases.

Financial losses rose 17% year-on-year, reaching GH₵14.94 million in the first half of 2025 alone, with online fraud and impersonation accounting for more than 90% of these losses. The figures build on Ghana’s total cybercrime losses of GH₵23.3 million recorded throughout 2024.

Divine Selasi Agbeti, Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, described the trend as alarming and called for urgent action to address growing concerns about data security and online privacy. The authority launched this year’s awareness campaign under the theme “Building a Safe, Informed, and Accountable Digital Space.”

“Concerns over data security and online privacy are growing, which in turn breeds distrust and undermines national security efforts,” Agbeti stated during the awareness month launch ceremony.

COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, called for stronger investment in cybersecurity infrastructure and law enforcement capabilities. Donkor, who was recently elected as the first Ghanaian member of the INTERPOL Africa Committee, emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration between public and private sectors.

The CID director stressed that technological advancement demands sustained development in security measures, urging the private sector to strengthen defenses and report cybercrime cases promptly to enable effective law enforcement responses.

The CSA and Criminal Investigation Department have intensified joint operations, arresting 65 individuals between May and July 2025 across four major hotspots including Dodowa, Bortianor, and Teshie-Nungua. Of those arrested, 47 were foreign nationals while 18 were Ghanaians, highlighting the international dimension of cybercrime networks operating in Ghana.

The surge in cybercrime incidents reflects vulnerabilities in Ghana’s rapidly expanding digital economy, where increasing internet penetration and mobile money adoption have created new opportunities for criminal exploitation. Online fraud cases have shown particularly steep growth, with quarterly losses jumping from GH₵2.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 to GH₵4.4 million during the same period in 2025.

Cyberbullying emerged as the second most prevalent cybercrime category, representing a significant portion of reported incidents and reflecting the darker side of increased social media engagement across Ghana’s population. The high incidence of online blackmail cases demonstrates sophisticated criminal operations targeting individuals and businesses through digital platforms.

The CSA has pledged to intensify public education campaigns and strengthen partnerships with security agencies to combat the rising threat. The authority emphasizes the importance of adopting stronger cyber hygiene practices, including two-factor authentication, regular password updates, and prompt reporting of suspicious online activity.

Government officials have warned that the cybercrime surge poses risks to Ghana’s broader digital transformation agenda, potentially undermining public confidence in electronic services and digital financial systems. The losses represent significant economic drainage at a time when the country seeks to leverage technology for development.

The awareness month initiative aims to educate citizens and organizations about cybersecurity best practices while promoting ethical technology use. Officials emphasize that addressing cybercrime requires collective action from government, private sector, and individual users to create a secure digital environment for Ghana’s continued technological advancement.