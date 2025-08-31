Ghana Cuts University of Memphis Debt by Two-Thirds with Recent Payments

Ghana has significantly reduced its outstanding tuition obligations to the University of Memphis, bringing the debt down from over $3 million to $1.35 million through two recent government payments.

The West African nation made the payments to cover scholarship students currently enrolled at the Tennessee-based institution. The university confirmed receiving $1 million earlier this month, followed by another million-dollar payment on Tuesday, according to statements provided to local media.

The debt reduction comes after months of uncertainty for Ghanaian students on campus. University President Bill Hardgrave had previously set an August 9 deadline for payment progress, raising concerns about the continuation of the scholarship program.

The remaining $1.35 million balance carries an October 15 deadline, according to university officials. The Memphis institution has indicated its willingness to work with Ghana’s government on the outstanding amount while students continue their academic programs.

Ghana’s scholarship program with the University of Memphis has been running for several years, providing educational opportunities for students who might otherwise lack access to American higher education. The partnership has faced periodic financial strain as Ghana manages its international obligations amid broader economic pressures.

The recent payments demonstrate the Mahama administration’s commitment to honoring educational partnerships despite fiscal constraints. The government has prioritized maintaining international scholarship programs as part of its human capital development strategy.

University officials described the payments as a positive development that ensures program continuity and strengthens the educational partnership between Ghana and the Memphis institution. The arrangement allows Ghanaian students to complete their studies while the government works to clear remaining obligations.

The resolution of most of the debt provides stability for current students and potentially opens pathways for future enrollment under the scholarship program.