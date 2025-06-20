Ghana Customs Seizes 500,000 Tramadol Pills in Major Port Bust

Authorities at Tema Port have intercepted over 500,000 units of high-dose Tramadol hidden in a shipment linked to freight company Hayaq Logistics, marking one of Ghana’s largest pharmaceutical seizures this year.

The Ghana Revenue Authority’s Customs Division discovered two batches of the restricted opioid, branded as KIMAKING, concealed in misdeclared cargo attempting to bypass regulatory checks.

“This seizure demonstrates our enhanced border controls against illegal pharmaceutical imports,” a senior GRA official stated, noting the shipment violated multiple provisions of Ghana’s Revenue Administration and Customs Acts. Tramadol, classified as a controlled substance due to its high addiction potential, requires special FDA authorization for importation – documentation absent in this case.

The sophisticated smuggling attempt has intensified scrutiny on drug trafficking networks exploiting Ghana’s busiest commercial port. Authorities have launched a full investigation and plan legal action against those responsible, reinforcing efforts to combat contraband trade that endangers public health and funds criminal operations.