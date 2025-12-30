Ghana Creative Sector Risks Collapse Without Regulatory Enforcement, Safo Warns

Filmmaker and creative industry advocate Socrate Safo has issued a stark warning that Ghana’s creative markets are dying due to chronic failure to enforce existing statutory protections, calling for immediate action to reverse what he describes as a culture of regulatory admiration without implementation.

Safo argued that Ghana already possesses adequate legal frameworks to protect creative rights, but enforcement remains absent. “Ghana’s statutory laws already provide a framework for protection,” he stated. “What is missing is enforcement.” He specifically challenged the Copyright Office of Ghana to abandon passive advocacy and activate its full regulatory powers, particularly concerning digital platforms operating in the country.

The filmmaker warned that theoretical copyright protections mean nothing while markets collapse in practice, advocating for mandatory licensing systems and penalties targeting unregulated mass free distribution. He emphasized that regulatory inaction has created conditions where creative rights exist only on paper, leaving rights holders exposed and revenue streams dangerously unstable.

Safo also directed criticism at collective management organizations, particularly the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), insisting that public music performance must always generate royalties regardless of ticketing or sponsorship arrangements. “Music used in public spaces is not a donation,” he stressed. “It is intellectual property.” He proposed that royalties be calculated using verified playlists submitted by performers, with enforcement extending across concerts, festivals, and corporate sponsored events.

The creative industry critic identified free distribution as the sector’s fundamental structural weakness, noting it has evolved from occasional exception to market foundation with devastating consequences for artists, promoters, and investors alike. “Creative work has a price,” Safo declared. “Free distribution must return to its rightful place as an exception, not the foundation of the market.”

He challenged the widespread practice of hosting concerts, film premieres, and major creative events without admission fees simply because corporate sponsorship has been secured. Safo maintained that sponsorship was designed to support value creation, not eliminate it, arguing that even modest ticket pricing reinforces the economic dignity of creative labor while training audiences to sustain the industry financially.

“Without this discipline, the industry continues to train its audience out of the habit of supporting it,” Safo added, warning that the sector’s problems are now fully diagnosed and visible. What remains missing, he concluded, is decisive corrective action backed by law, discipline, and collective restraint. “Regulation must be enforced, not admired,” he stated.