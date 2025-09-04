Ghana Cracks Down on Traditional Medicine Quackery Crisis

Ghana’s Traditional Medicine Practice Council has launched an intensive crackdown against unqualified practitioners after expressing alarm over the proliferation of quackery threatening the lives of citizens seeking traditional healthcare.

The regulatory body issued the warning Wednesday during a stakeholder engagement in Accra, highlighting growing concerns about unauthorized healers operating without proper credentials among the country’s estimated 40,000 traditional medicine practitioners.

Council Chairman Professor Ato Duncan emphasized urgent needs for establishing proper licensing protocols and enforcing conduct standards to protect public safety. “We need to sanitize the system. We will establish the licensing and registration protocol. The code of conduct must be looked at critically,” Duncan stated during the September 4 meeting.

The crackdown particularly targets psychic healers who have infiltrated the traditional medicine sector without proper authorization. Registrar Dr. Yakubu Yussif revealed that enforcement actions have already begun against fraudulent facilities across multiple regions.

“The proliferation of unauthorized, online, traditional medicine practitioners, this we are all aware. They are really giving a bad name to the industry,” Dr. Yussif explained, referencing recent incidents in the Volta Region involving questionable psychic healing practices.

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council, established under the Traditional Medicine Practice Act 2000, faces mounting pressure to address regulatory gaps that have allowed unqualified practitioners to exploit vulnerable patients seeking alternative healthcare solutions.

Traditional medicine serves as a vital component of Ghana’s healthcare system, utilizing herbs, roots, bark, and minerals to treat various ailments. However, inadequate standards enforcement has compromised treatment quality and public confidence in legitimate practitioners.

Dr. Yussif outlined the council’s comprehensive response strategy, including regional inspection tours covering northern regions, Volta, and Central regions to identify and address problematic practices. “We have to take steps to resolve it,” he emphasized, noting government expectations for decisive action.

The enforcement initiative comes amid broader efforts to integrate traditional medicine into Ghana’s national healthcare system as a complementary service alongside modern medical practice. This integration requires establishing credible regulatory frameworks that distinguish qualified practitioners from fraudulent operators.

Industry stakeholders expressed support for the council’s tougher stance, recognizing that unchecked quackery undermines legitimate traditional healing practices and endangers patient welfare. The sector’s reputation depends heavily on maintaining professional standards and ethical conduct.

Recent regional tours by council officials have uncovered widespread concerns about unauthorized practitioners exploiting patients through false claims and dangerous treatments. These findings prompted immediate enforcement actions and calls for enhanced regulatory oversight.

The council’s current registration database shows over 20,000 registered practitioners and premises, but officials acknowledge that many unregistered operators continue practicing without proper oversight or qualifications.

Online traditional medicine services present particular challenges for regulators, as digital platforms enable unauthorized practitioners to reach patients across Ghana without meeting established licensing requirements or quality standards.

The crackdown reflects growing recognition that traditional medicine regulation must evolve to address contemporary challenges while preserving legitimate healing practices that serve millions of Ghanaians, particularly in rural communities with limited access to conventional healthcare.

Success in eliminating quackery requires coordinated efforts between the council, legitimate practitioners, and community leaders who can help identify and report unauthorized healers operating in their areas.

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council’s enhanced enforcement efforts signal a new phase in protecting Ghana’s traditional healing heritage while ensuring patient safety through proper regulation and professional standards.

Looking ahead, the council plans to strengthen partnerships with recognized traditional medicine associations to develop comprehensive training programs and certification processes that distinguish qualified healers from opportunistic fraudsters.