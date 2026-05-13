Ghana Cracks Down on Raw Rubber Exports

Ghana’s Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare has held talks with rubber sector stakeholders, pressing for compliance with the government’s ban on raw rubber exports as part of a broader push to deepen domestic processing and industrialisation.

The discussions, which brought together rubber farmers, processors and industry associations alongside officials from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA), covered raw rubber pricing concerns, supply chain bottlenecks and the implementation of policies aimed at supporting domestic industry.

Ofosu-Adjare reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building an economy where raw materials are processed locally before they leave the country. She urged all industry players to honour the export restriction and confirmed that the ministry would work closely with relevant institutions to ease constraints across the rubber value chain and improve outcomes for stakeholders.

Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority Anthony Kwasi Sarpong called for tighter collaboration among sector players to protect investments and sharpen the competitiveness of Ghana’s rubber industry.

The engagement forms part of broader government efforts to expand local manufacturing capacity, retain more value from agricultural commodities and reduce dependence on exports of unprocessed materials. Officials say the policy direction is designed to stimulate industrial output and grow export earnings from higher-value products over time.

Ghana has been intensifying value-addition initiatives across its agribusiness sector as policymakers seek to shift the country’s economic model away from raw commodity exports and toward domestic processing and finished goods.

The trade ministry says sector consultations will continue as government works to resolve structural challenges in agribusiness and build a more competitive industrial base.