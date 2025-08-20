Ghana Courts Japanese Business with Gateway Pitch

Ghana is making a direct appeal to Japanese companies, urging them to see the West African nation as a strategic entry point for the entire continent.

The call came at an investment forum in Yokohama, Japan, where Ghanaian officials laid out their case for deeper economic ties.

Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare led the pitch, highlighting the country’s political stability and rich natural resources. She argued that Japan’s technological prowess and capital could pair perfectly with Ghana’s potential for industrial growth. The goal, she said, is to move beyond simple resource extraction and build lasting manufacturing partnerships and integrated supply chains.

The minister pointed to existing agencies like the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre as ready to help investors find viable opportunities. She also emphasized the country’s role as a hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area, offering access to a massive regional market.

This new push builds on a long history of Japanese support for projects in Ghana, from road construction to energy. The government now hopes that relationship evolves into more joint ventures and industrial clusters, particularly in agribusiness, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

For Japanese firms looking at Africa, the message from Ghana is clear: we are open for business and ready to partner.