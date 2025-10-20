Ghana Courts Chinese Capital for Electric Vehicle Ambitions

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre has called on Chinese companies to invest in Ghana’s emerging electric vehicle ecosystem, revealing ambitious targets that include 70 percent EV adoption by 2045 and 1,000 charging stations by 2028 despite currently having only seven public charging facilities.

Simon Madjie made the remarks during a presentation to Chinese business leaders, policymakers, and investors at the Presidential Investment Forum in Beijing, held on the margins of President John Dramani Mahama’s state visit to the People’s Republic of China. The pitch positioned Ghana as a potential regional hub for EV manufacturing, assembly, and maintenance across West Africa.

The gap between current infrastructure and future ambitions is stark. With only seven public charging stations operational as of August 2025, Ghana needs to install nearly 1,000 stations within three years to meet its 2028 target. That requires an average of roughly 28 new charging stations per month, a pace that would strain even countries with established EV infrastructure and robust electricity grids.

Madjie emphasized Ghana’s strategic location, investment friendly environment, and strong policy framework supporting EV assembly, battery manufacturing, and component production. He pointed to the country’s renewable energy potential, skilled human capital, and proximity to critical minerals like lithium and manganese as competitive advantages that Chinese investors should consider.

Madjie underscored Ghana’s strategic advantages from its skilled workforce and renewable energy potential to its rich deposits of lithium, bauxite, and manganese, telling investors that Ghana is open for business, ready for innovation, and committed to protecting investment through sound policies and strong institutions.

The GIPC chief praised China’s zero-tariff policy on Ghanaian exports, describing it as a launchpad for industrial expansion and global market access. Perhaps most significant is the decision to finalise a zero percent tariff agreement by 28 October 2025, which will make Ghana only the second African country to enjoy such preferential access to China’s vast market.

Manufacturing in Ghana, Madjie argued, gives Chinese investors seamless access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Economic Community of West African States. He showcased the Dawa Industrial Zone, Appolonia City, and other special economic zones as ideal sites for EV related industries.

The pitch builds on already substantial Chinese investment in Ghana. Madjie revealed that Ghana has secured over $3.9 billion in Chinese foreign direct investment over the past decade, yielding 424 projects nationwide and generating over 39,000 jobs, with approximately $2.7 billion going to manufacturing.

Madjie highlighted KEDA and Sunda International as leading Chinese export-oriented companies in Ghana, noting that with combined global investment exceeding $2 billion, Sunda and Twyford International operate in 13 countries and maintain factories across three regions in Ghana, creating over 10,000 direct jobs and more than 30,000 indirect jobs.

These existing partnerships demonstrate Chinese willingness to commit substantial capital to Ghanaian manufacturing ventures. The question is whether the EV sector presents comparable opportunities or whether infrastructure deficits and market uncertainties create risks that even generous incentives cannot offset.

Ghana’s automotive policy provides incentives for local value addition, technology transfer, and sustainable production. Yet the country’s EV ambitions face fundamental challenges that policy incentives alone cannot resolve. The electricity supply remains unreliable in many areas, making widespread EV adoption problematic regardless of charging station numbers.

The 70 percent EV adoption target by 2045 assumes dramatic improvements in power generation, distribution, and reliability that Ghana has struggled to achieve for decades. Current electricity production capacity of approximately 5,000 megawatts serves a population approaching 35 million, with frequent load shedding in various regions. Adding millions of EVs requiring regular charging would strain an already stressed grid unless generation capacity expands significantly.

The mineral resources Madjie highlighted as advantages, lithium and manganese in particular, remain largely unexploited. Ghana has identified lithium deposits but hasn’t developed commercial mining operations at scale. Similarly, manganese mining exists but converting raw minerals into battery-grade materials requires processing capabilities Ghana hasn’t yet established.

Chinese companies possess the technical expertise and capital to develop these value chains from mining through battery production to vehicle assembly. Whether they find Ghana’s investment climate sufficiently attractive compared to alternatives across Africa and Asia determines if Madjie’s pitch translates into actual commitments.

The presentation in Beijing builds on GIPC’s earlier high-level engagements in Japan and Singapore, aimed at promoting Ghana’s Reset Agenda. This multi-country investor outreach reflects government determination to attract foreign capital across various source markets rather than depending exclusively on any single partner.

Madjie also emphasized the Volta Economic Corridor under the 24-Hour Economic and Accelerated Development Programme as well as the Big Push Agenda and its related investment opportunities. These flagship initiatives promise improved infrastructure and policy support that could make EV investments more viable if properly implemented.

The 24-Hour Economy policy aims to extend business operations beyond traditional hours, potentially creating demand patterns that support EV charging infrastructure through off-peak electricity usage. The Big Push infrastructure programme targets road networks, electricity distribution, and industrial zones that EV manufacturing would require.

However, both programmes remain in early implementation stages. Chinese investors evaluating Ghana’s EV pitch must assess whether promised infrastructure improvements will materialize on timelines that align with their investment horizons. Ghana’s history includes numerous infrastructure programmes that delivered less than originally promised, creating legitimate skepticism about current commitments.

Chinese automobile assembly company Zonda Ghana Limited has established two vehicle assembly plants, one dedicated to heavy-duty trucks and the other to light vehicles, along with eight showrooms across the country over 18 years. This existing presence in Ghana’s automotive sector provides proof of concept for Chinese vehicle manufacturers, though traditional vehicles differ substantially from EVs in technical requirements and market dynamics.

The regional market potential Madjie emphasized faces its own constraints. ECOWAS trade protocols theoretically provide access to over 400 million consumers, but non-tariff barriers, poor transport infrastructure, and currency convertibility issues limit actual market integration. Manufacturing EVs in Ghana for regional export requires more than just policy agreements; it demands functioning trade corridors and purchasing power that much of West Africa currently lacks.

China’s own EV industry faces overcapacity issues domestically, creating incentives for Chinese manufacturers to establish operations abroad. Ghana competes with numerous African and Asian countries courting this capital, each offering incentives and highlighting advantages. What differentiates Ghana’s pitch from Kenya’s EV ambitions, Morocco’s automotive success, or Southeast Asian manufacturing hubs?

Madjie’s answer points to AfCFTA market access, mineral resources, and special economic zones. Yet Morocco has established itself as Africa’s automotive manufacturing leader through decades of investment in skills, infrastructure, and supply chains that Ghana cannot quickly replicate. Southeast Asian countries offer established manufacturing ecosystems and reliable infrastructure that Ghana still aspires to achieve.

The Chinese companies that do invest in Ghana’s EV sector will likely start with assembly operations using imported components rather than full manufacturing with local content. This phased approach reduces initial risk while allowing assessment of market viability before committing to more substantial value addition and technology transfer.

With Ghana-China trade volumes exceeding $11.8 billion, the economic relationship provides foundation for expanded investment cooperation. The zero-tariff agreement particularly benefits Ghanaian exports to China, though whether this translates into Chinese investment in Ghanaian EV production depends on factors beyond trade access.

The automotive sector globally faces transformation driven by electrification, autonomous systems, and changing consumer preferences. African markets remain largely untapped for EVs, creating potential first-mover advantages for investors willing to build necessary infrastructure and market awareness. Whether Ghana becomes a leader in Africa’s EV transition or another country with unfulfilled ambitions depends on execution over the next several years.

Madjie’s pitch represents the beginning of a process rather than the conclusion. Chinese investors will conduct their own feasibility studies, assess risks, and compare opportunities before committing capital. Ghana’s task now involves following through on infrastructure promises, streamlining regulatory processes, and demonstrating that the country can deliver the business environment it has marketed to potential partners.

The seven existing charging stations provide a baseline from which to build, though reaching 1,000 by 2028 requires acceleration that Ghana’s infrastructure development history suggests may prove challenging. Similarly, moving from current minimal EV adoption toward 70 percent by 2045 demands sustained policy support, consumer incentives, and market development across two decades.

For China, supporting Ghana’s EV ambitions aligns with broader Belt and Road objectives of expanding manufacturing footprints across developing markets while securing access to critical minerals needed for battery production. Whether this alignment produces concrete investments that transform Ghana’s automotive sector will become clear as Chinese companies respond to Madjie’s invitation with either commitments or continued evaluation.