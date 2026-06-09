Ghana Courts Canadian Investors at Toronto Forum

Ghana will pitch its economic transformation agenda to Canadian investors at the 2026 Ghana-Canada Investment Forum in Toronto on June 15, an event built around the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy programme and timed to coincide with the FIFA World Cup.

The forum runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westin Harbour Castle Conference Centre, organised by Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) with the Toronto-based events agency Kwakaf International, and working with the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat and the Ghana Tourism Authority. Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) is lead sponsor.

The central draw is Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, known as 24H+, which the government is promoting heavily to foreign investors. President John Dramani Mahama pitched the same policy at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit in London earlier this month, describing it as a way to lift productivity by getting industry, logistics and services running around the clock, with openings in manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, ICT and energy.

That pitch rests on a genuine turnaround story the government has been keen to tell. By its own figures, Ghana’s economy grew about 6% in 2025 and passed 114 billion dollars in GDP, ranking eighth in Africa, while inflation fell from 23.8% at the end of 2024 to 3.4% by April 2026. The Toronto forum is one of a string of overseas investment events the administration is using to convert those numbers into commitments.

The organisers say the programme will include a deal room session facilitated by ThirdWay Capital, a Canadian impact-focused firm that invests in growth-ready small and medium enterprises across sub-Saharan Africa, meant to connect delegates and investors directly. Senior figures are billed to take part: according to the organisers, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah is to be special guest of honour, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, is to chair, and Deputy Foreign Minister Gyakye Quayson is set to give the keynote.

Stratcomm Africa founder and chief executive Esther A. N. Cobbah said the forum builds on long-standing ties between the two countries and that holding it alongside the Black Stars’ opening World Cup match offered a chance to draw an international audience to Ghana’s investment case.