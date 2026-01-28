Ghana Could Cut Fuel Imports By Half With Full Refinery Operations

Ghana could significantly reduce its dependence on imported petroleum products if its two major refineries operate at full capacity, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has said.

This, officials say, would bring major economic relief at a time when the country is struggling with import pressures and infrastructure constraints. Sentuo currently supplies about 20 percent of the diesel consumed in the country, describing the Chinese owned refinery’s contribution as significant.

Speaking in an interview with The High Street Journal, the NPA’s Director of Economic Regulation and Planning, Abass Ibrahim Tasunti, revealed that Sentuo Oil Refinery has increased production, prompting regulators to visit the facility to assess operations firsthand.

The NPA boss acknowledged Sentuo’s role in supporting fuel supply, improving product availability and adding value to Ghana’s petroleum value chain during a working visit to the Sentuo Refinery on Monday, January 5, 2026. The visit was part of the NPA’s responsibility to ensure that domestic refining is functioning efficiently and contributing to national energy security.

If domestic production in the country is going well, it helps to ensure security of supply. So we were there as a regulator to monitor the major refinery business right now. So we also visited TOR (Tema Oil Refinery) as well. They are also planning to come back to start production. So we are monitoring as well, Tasunti noted, adding that Sentuo is currently the largest active refinery in the country.

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Ltd resumed crude oil refining operations on December 19, 2025, after several years of inactivity. This achievement follows the successful completion of major Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) works on the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), executed within three months from August 1 to October 30, 2025.

According to Tasunti, once both Sentuo and TOR are fully operational, they could together meet about half of Ghana’s fuel demand. This development could be a game changer for the economy. With imports currently making up a large share of fuel supply, Ghana’s import infrastructure is under strain. Storage, handling and port facilities are increasingly stretched, raising costs and operational risks. Increasing local refining would ease this pressure and make fuel supply more predictable.

Beyond logistics, cutting imports by up to 50 percent would also help conserve foreign exchange, reduce exposure to global price shocks and support greater price stability at home. It would mean fewer dollars spent abroad and more value retained within the local economy. The facility has brought more than 300 million litres of fuel onto the market, helping to stabilize supply and ensure widespread availability of petroleum products nationwide.

Abass Tasunti stressed that the NPA will continue to closely monitor both refineries to ensure they operate safely and efficiently. The hope, he said, is for sustained production that steadily reduces the country’s reliance on imports.

When these two refineries together are producing at full capacity, they can meet about 50 percent of the country’s demand, so we can minimize imports because already we have a challenge with our import infrastructure. So, having more domestic production helps us to reduce the pressure on our facilities for imports. So we are hoping that the two refineries can be actively producing and reduce the level of imports that we currently have, he noted.

Sentuo Oil Refinery was conceived from the Chinese government’s Belt and Road Development Strategy for the oil and gas industry in China and Africa. Phase 1 of Sentuo Oil Refinery Limited (SORL) was completed in October 2022, with an initial production capacity of 2 million tons per year. Phase 2 of the project was completed in January 2024 and operates at a capacity of 5 million tons per year.

The NPA has strengthened its oversight of Sentuo’s operations by establishing a dedicated NPA desk at the refinery, which continuously monitors operational activities and tracks state revenue accruing from the facility. The authority has also requested Sentuo’s production plans to forestall any potential supply disruptions.

Government plans to restart crude oil refining operations at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) by the end of this year as part of efforts to cut the nation’s annual USD 10.2 billion oil import bill and conserve foreign exchange while stabilizing local fuel prices. The facility was originally designed to refine 45,000 barrels per day but can now process up to 60,000 barrels per day following recent upgrades.

If Sentuo maintains its momentum and TOR successfully returns to full production, Ghana’s energy landscape could shift in a meaningful way, from heavy import dependence toward stronger domestic supply and greater economic resilience.