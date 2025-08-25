Ghana Corporate Bond Market Shrinks as Issuers Retreat

Ghana’s corporate debt market has contracted dramatically, leaving fund managers with fewer investment options despite improving economic conditions that should attract more business financing activity.

Outstanding corporate debt securities on the Ghana Fixed Income Market plummeted 95 percent between January and July 2025, falling from 919.89 million instruments to just 44.2 million. The corresponding value dropped 14.43 percent to GH¢8.40 billion from GH¢9.82 billion in the same period last year.

Major issuers have reduced their market presence significantly. Ghana Cocoa Board’s outstanding debt declined to GH¢7.33 billion from GH¢7.93 billion, while Izwe Savings and Loans reduced its exposure to GH¢75 million from GH¢100 million previously.

Two prominent issuers have exited the market entirely. ESLA Plc and Daakye Trust Plc, which together maintained over GH¢1.1 billion in outstanding securities last year, no longer have listed instruments. ESLA’s departure followed a substantial 90 percent buyback of a GH¢1.04 billion bond in late 2024.

However, some companies have expanded their borrowing. Kasapreko Company more than doubled its outstanding debt to GH¢351.18 million from GH¢151.18 million, while Federated Commodities made its market debut with GH¢72.55 million in securities.

Letshego Ghana increased its presence to GH¢316.19 million from GH¢271.4 million, alongside Bayport Savings and Loans, which also recorded growth during the period. These expansions represent exceptions in an otherwise contracting corporate financing landscape.

Government securities continue dominating the fixed income market. Total trading volumes surged 52 percent year-on-year to GH¢129.66 billion between January and July, with government bills alone accounting for GH¢73.45 billion of this activity.

The recently introduced commercial papers contributed 700,000 in trading volumes, though this remains a minor component compared to traditional government instruments. High yields on government securities create competitive pressure for corporate borrowers seeking cheaper capital alternatives.

Current yields reflect this competitive environment, with 91-day treasury bills averaging 10.94 percent, 182-day bills at 12.88 percent, and 364-day bills reaching 13.28 percent in July. Longer-dated government bonds range between 15.25 percent and 16.05 percent.

Fund managers express frustration with limited corporate options. Kofi Kyei Busia, Head of Pension Management at Merban Capital, described the investment environment as restrictive despite improving macroeconomic conditions that should encourage corporate borrowing.

“We had expected more corporate issuances by now, but many institutions have not prepared their books in advance to tap the market,” Busia explained. He noted that while private equity and debt opportunities exist, fund managers prefer regulated securities with established performance records.

The situation appears paradoxical given Ghana’s improving economic indicators. Interest rates are declining, inflation trends downward, and GDP growth shows encouragement. These conditions typically support increased corporate financing activity and competitive borrowing rates.

For institutional investors, limited options create pressure to protect value. Treasury bills currently yield approximately 13 percent while inflation hovers around 12 percent, leaving minimal real returns for conservative portfolios.

“We need corporate bonds to diversify away from government securities and bank placements. But viable options are scarce and we cannot send funds offshore,” Busia noted, emphasizing the desire to support local economic development.

The fund manager urged corporate issuers to act quickly, arguing that companies must organize their financial records, engage corporate finance expertise, and prepare for regulatory scrutiny to attract investor interest.

Private equity remains available but carries higher risk compared to listed corporate securities approved by regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission. This regulatory oversight provides additional comfort for institutional investors managing pension and other long-term funds.

The corporate financing gap represents a missed opportunity for Ghana’s private sector to capitalize on favorable economic conditions and expand operations through capital market access rather than traditional bank financing.