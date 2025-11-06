Ghana Contractors Face November Seven Deadline for Arrears Claims

Ghana’s Auditor General has given contractors and suppliers until Thursday, November 7, 2025, to justify payment claims or face permanent removal from government arrears records.

The audit, conducted between May and October 2025 in collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Ernst & Young (EY), involved extensive engagements with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), contractors, and suppliers to verify claim authenticity. Auditor General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu announced the measure as part of a comprehensive verification process aimed at preventing fraudulent payments.

The newly published list covers arrears and outstanding commitments that have either been rejected or remain pending for further justification before payment approval. After November 7, any arrears or commitments that remain rejected or unverified will be permanently expunged from government arrears and commitment records.

The Auditor General rejected GH₵12.16 billion in payment claims from Ministries, Departments and Agencies. The rejected amount represents payment requests made by contractors, consultants and service providers for works allegedly executed and services rendered under various government projects.

The Ministry of Energy accounted for the highest rejected claims, totalling GH₵5.01 billion, followed by GH₵4.74 billion relating to services rendered to the Ministry of Roads and Highways. Other notable rejections include GH₵406.61 million from the Ministry of Health, GH₵408.31 million under the Ministry of Local Government, GH₵317.24 million from the Ministry of Defence, and GH₵225.94 million from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Deputy Finance Minister revealed that the audit validated GH₵45.4 billion worth of arrears, including payments owed to contractors, and that payments had already commenced. The audit reviewed all arrears claims inherited by the current administration and rejected GH₵8.1 billion due to unsupported documentation, duplication, overstatements, already paid items, and contracts not executed.

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza announced in October 2025 that government has paid GH₵5 billion to road contractors as part of efforts to clear longstanding arrears in the road sector. He described the payment as the largest single settlement made to contractors by any government in recent history, adding that it was achieved without foreign borrowing.

Agbodza revealed that the government inherited about GH₵40 billion in unpaid obligations across the road sector comprising GH₵21 billion under the Government of Ghana account, over GH₵8 billion under the Road Fund, and additional arrears on Cocoa Roads projects.

President John Dramani Mahama revealed in his State of the Nation Address in February 2025 that as of December 2024, unpaid bills owed to contractors exceeded GH₵20 billion for work carried out between 2018 and 2024. He stated that as many as 85 percent of awarded contracts have been stalled, and contractors have stopped work due to non payment.

Deputy Finance Minister revealed that the government has allocated GH₵13 billion for arrears clearance in the 2025 fiscal year and is committed to implementing this plan rigorously. He explained that the government is managing financing carefully to avoid arrears buildup by issuing commitment authorizations to ensure spending doesn’t exceed budgeted amounts.

Affected parties may contest or justify their claims by submitting supporting documentation through relevant MDAs to the Ghana Audit Service for final validation. The verification window closes this Thursday, leaving contractors with limited time to ensure their arrears receive official recognition before unvalidated commitments are removed permanently from records.

The exercise forms part of government efforts to address inherited contractor arrears while maintaining fiscal discipline under its International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported programme. The IMF completed its fifth review of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility in October 2025, with disbursement subject to Executive Board approval and continued fiscal reporting.