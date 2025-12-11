Ghana Confirms No Issues for Latest Israeli Bound Travellers

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has confirmed that the latest group of Ghanaian travellers arriving in Israel have encountered no mistreatment, restrictions, or impediments, signaling a potential easing of diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

The assurance, announced on Thursday, 11 December 2025, follows official reports from Ghana’s Embassy in Israel and comes one day after Ghana deported three Israeli nationals in a reciprocal response to what it described as the unjustified deportation of three Ghanaians by Israeli authorities.

“I am able to confirm that the latest group of Ghanaian travellers arriving in Israel have not encountered any ill treatment, restrictions or impediments according to official reports received from Ghana’s Embassy in Israel,” Ablakwa stated on social media.

The Foreign Affairs Minister emphasized Ghana’s commitment to reciprocal hospitality, adding that Ghana will accord all Israeli travellers to the nation its famed Ghanaian hospitality. He reaffirmed the government’s position on protecting the rights of all travellers within its borders.

“The Government of Ghana shall be unwavering in safeguarding the dignity of our nationals and other nationals as we pursue our avowed foreign policy of friendship with all nations and enmity towards none,” Ablakwa declared.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on 10 December 2025 detailing the swift reciprocal action that followed the detention and deportation of Ghanaians at Ben Gurion International Airport. Three Israelis who arrived at Kotoka International Airport in Accra were promptly deported in response to the Israeli actions.

“The government of Ghana has been compelled to activate appropriate reciprocal action by deporting three Israelis who arrived in Ghana earlier today following the ill treatment and unwarranted deportation of three Ghanaians,” the Ministry stated.

Both governments have since agreed to an amicable resolution of the dispute. Speaking on Joy FM on Thursday, Ablakwa revealed that Israel’s Charge d’Affaires had apologized and appealed for calm following Ghana’s retaliatory deportations.

The diplomatic incident began on Sunday, 7 December 2025, when seven Ghanaian travellers were detained at Ben Gurion International Airport without justifiable cause. Four were staff members of the Parliamentary Service traveling to Tel Aviv to attend the Annual International Cybersecurity Conference, whilst the other three were on personal journeys.

The four Parliamentary Service staff were released after more than five hours following intense diplomatic engagement, but the remaining three travellers were deported on the next available flight. Ablakwa later clarified that no Members of Parliament were involved in the detention, correcting earlier reports that had suggested MPs were detained.

Ghana described the actions of Israeli authorities as unfair, humiliating, and deliberately targeting Ghanaian nationals. The government rejected Israel’s explanation that the deportations resulted from alleged non cooperation by Ghana’s Embassy in Tel Aviv regarding travel certificates for six individuals earmarked for deportation.

Ablakwa revealed that Ghana’s investigation into Israel’s claims uncovered significant inaccuracies. Of the six individuals on Israel’s list, one was Gabonese rather than Ghanaian, another had been declared medically unfit to travel by Israeli doctors themselves, a third had already been issued a travel certificate, and a fourth case had never been referred to Ghana’s authorities.

“We are not going to accept this, particularly when the reason they gave is absolutely untenable,” Ablakwa said. “Out of the six people on the list that Israel provided, one is not even Ghanaian. He is Gabonese. Our embassy had every right to verify the identity of the individuals involved.”

The Minister emphasized that Ghana’s response was grounded in the principle of reciprocity under the Vienna Convention, which sovereign states rely on to safeguard mutual respect. He made clear that Ghana would match any future deportations number for number.

“We made it clear that if they deported 10 Ghanaians, we will deport 10. If they deport 20, we will deport 20. If they deport 50, we will deport 50. We are not going to accept this,” Ablakwa stated during his radio interview.

The Foreign Affairs Minister stressed that the government’s response was not based on the professional status of those affected but on the fundamental need to defend Ghanaian citizens abroad. All three deported Ghanaians held valid visas issued by the Israeli Charge d’Affaires and had complied with their travel conditions.

“If the government of Ghana does not stand up for its nationals, nobody will. If we do not insist that we are respected, if we do not insist that our dignity is safeguarded, nobody will do it for us,” Ablakwa said.

The Minister also addressed broader concerns about dignity and equality in international relations. “The black race is not inferior and we will stand up for our people. That is the message we are sending to the Israeli authorities and to every country,” he declared.

Ghana and Israel have enjoyed more than six decades of cordial diplomatic relations, marked by smooth and uninterrupted travel between citizens of both countries. Ablakwa emphasized that Ghana does not seek confrontation but maintained that the nation had not triggered the events leading to the current diplomatic tension.

The Ministry summoned the Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of the Embassy of the State of Israel to formally convey Ghana’s displeasure in the strongest possible terms. The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Roey Gilad, was out of the country at the time of the incident.

Ghana expects its citizens to be treated abroad with the same respect afforded to foreign nationals visiting Ghana. “Do not treat Ghanaians in a dehumanizing way. Do not undermine our dignity. We are all human beings. We deserve the same respect, the same way we treat your nationals when they travel to our country,” Ablakwa stated.

Thursday’s confirmation that recent Ghanaian travelers faced no issues in Israel suggests the diplomatic intervention has achieved its intended effect. The government continues monitoring the situation through its Embassy in Tel Aviv to ensure Ghanaian travelers receive appropriate treatment at Israeli ports of entry.

Ablakwa noted that whilst Ghana will firmly protect the dignity of its citizens abroad, the country remains committed to maintaining cordial international relations with all nations, including Israel.