Ghana Confirms July Fishing Closure, Exempts Artisanal Canoe Operators

Ghana’s Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has formally announced the 2026 closed fishing season, directing industrial trawlers to halt operations from July 1 to August 31 and semi-industrial vessels from July 1 to July 31, while exempting marine artisanal canoe fishers from the annual restriction for the first time.

Minister Emelia Arthur made the announcement on Tuesday at the Tema Canoe Basin, confirming that the closure is grounded in scientific advice and implemented under Section 47 of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2025 (Act 1146). The measure is designed to allow marine fish stocks to recover and replenish, supporting the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s fisheries sector.

The exemption for artisanal canoe fishers marks a significant policy adjustment. The Ministry described it as a balanced approach to fisheries governance, recognising that coastal communities dependent entirely on fishing would face severe economic hardship during any blanket closure. Canoe fisheries supply approximately 80 percent of fish consumed locally and contribute around 60 percent of the country’s animal protein intake, making their continued operation critical to national food security.

Despite the exemption, canoe operators are still required to comply with all existing fisheries regulations. The Ministry specifically warned against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices, including light fishing and the use of harmful chemicals and explosives, which it said continue to undermine conservation goals and damage the marine ecosystem.

Enforcement will be intensified across the country during the closed season period. The Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU), working alongside other state agencies, will conduct monitoring, control and surveillance operations at landing sites and fishing zones nationwide. Authorities made clear that strict sanctions will be applied to any individual or vessel found in violation of the directive.

To strengthen compliance beyond enforcement, the Ministry said it will deepen engagement with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), traditional authorities, and fisher associations. The goal is to promote voluntary compliance and embed community ownership of fisheries management policies.

The closure is part of a broader marine conservation agenda. The government is advancing plans to establish Ghana’s first Marine Protected Area (MPA) at the Greater Cape Three Points zone, a step authorities described as a significant milestone that would complement seasonal closures with longer-term ecosystem protection. The Ministry added that ongoing assessments of the biological, social, and economic impacts of the closed season will continue to shape future policy adjustments.

The February 2026 NewsGhana report had earlier flagged that the government was considering suspending the artisanal closure in response to research showing economic hardship in fishing communities without measurable conservation benefits. Tuesday’s announcement confirmed that outcome.