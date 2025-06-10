Ghana Confirms 34 New Mpox Cases Amidst Increased Surveillance

Ghana has reported 34 new confirmed mpox cases, bringing the country’s total to 79 confirmed infections.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) disclosed the new cases on Tuesday, confirming that no fatalities have occurred among the affected individuals.

According to a GHS statement, this recent increase in detected cases stems directly from enhanced surveillance measures implemented nationwide.

These measures include rigorous contact tracing, ongoing public sensitization campaigns, and improvements in the speed of detection and isolation protocols.

The GHS emphasized the critical role of public adherence to preventive measures in controlling the outbreak.

“Maintaining good hygiene practices and avoiding close contact with individuals exhibiting symptoms are paramount to curbing the virus’s spread,” the health service stated. Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a rare viral disease.

First identified in laboratory monkeys in 1958, it transmits through contact with infectious body fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials.

Infection typically presents with symptoms including fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

Mpox remains endemic in several Central and West African nations, including Ghana, where sporadic outbreaks occur despite global efforts to contain the virus.