Ghana Condemns US Military Operation in Venezuela

Ghana has issued a strong condemnation of the United States military operation in Venezuela, describing it as a violation of international law and calling for the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Sunday, January 4, 2026, expressing alarm over what it termed an unauthorised military invasion that resulted in the abduction of President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The operation reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday, January 3.

Ghana’s Foreign Ministry stated that the country strongly deplores unilateral military actions that violate the United Nations (UN) Charter and undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of states. The government emphasized it was closely monitoring developments in Venezuela with great concern.

The statement took particular issue with comments attributed to United States President Donald Trump, who stated that America would run Venezuela until achieving what he described as a safe, proper, and judicious transition. Trump also indicated that major oil companies would be invited to operate in the country.

Ghana’s Foreign Ministry characterized these declarations as reminiscent of the colonial and imperialist era, warning they set a dangerous precedent for the global order. The statement asserted that such colonial ambitions should have no place in the post Second World War international system.

According to the ministry, allowing these actions to proceed unchallenged would place the international community at great risk and undermine the sovereignty of every nation. The government noted that attempts at foreign occupation and external control of natural resources pose grave threats to global peace and stability.

Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to the principle of self determination, insisting that only the Venezuelan people possess the right to decide their political and democratic future without external interference. The West African nation called for immediate de escalation of tensions and demanded the release of President Maduro and his wife from custody.

The statement reinforced Ghana’s long standing principled position against invasion, occupation, colonialism, apartheid, disregard for sovereignty, and all forms of violations of international law. The Foreign Ministry warned that such assaults on international law and attempts at occupation of foreign territories have extremely adverse implications on international stability and the global order.

President Trump announced on Saturday that American forces had captured Maduro and Flores following a large scale military operation that included airstrikes on Venezuelan military installations and government buildings. The Venezuelan leader was subsequently transported to New York, where United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi confirmed he faced multiple federal charges including narco terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation conspiracy.

Venezuela holds an estimated 303 billion barrels of crude oil, representing the world’s largest proven petroleum reserves. The operation marks the most significant United States military intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama.

The action has drawn widespread international condemnation. The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday to address the situation. United Nations Secretary General António Guterres expressed deep alarm, stating the operation sets a dangerous precedent and violates international law.

Regional powers including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia have condemned the operation, with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stating the strikes crossed an unacceptable line. Russia and China both issued strong statements opposing the military action, while several European nations including France and Spain called for de escalation and respect for international law.

Ghana joins a growing chorus of international voices expressing concern over the unilateral military action and its potential implications for the global rules based order.