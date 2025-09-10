Ghana Condemns Israeli Strike on Qatar

Ghana has strongly condemned Israel’s attack on Qatar, describing the airstrikes as an “unprovoked” assault that violates international law and threatens regional peace efforts.

The Ghanaian government expressed “deep concern” over Monday’s Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, which killed at least five people and marked a significant escalation in Israel’s multifront conflict in the region. Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa released an official statement condemning the operation as a clear violation of Qatar’s sovereignty.

“The Government of the Republic of Ghana condemns the attack in view of the fact that the airstrikes constitute a clear violation of international law and an affront to the sovereignty of the State of Qatar,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared in its Wednesday statement.

President John Dramani Mahama extended Ghana’s solidarity with Qatar’s Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Qatari people during what officials described as “difficult times.” The statement emphasized Ghana’s concern that the Israeli action could undermine Qatar’s mediation efforts in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Israeli Defense Forces announced that the Israeli Air Force conducted an assassination attempt against Hamas leaders in Doha on September 9, representing the first Israeli military operation on Qatari soil. The unprecedented strike has drawn international criticism, including disapproval from the White House, which called the unilateral strike in a U.S. ally counterproductive to Israeli and American goals.

Ghana’s condemnation reflects broader international concerns about the expansion of Israel’s military operations beyond Gaza and Lebanon. Qatar has now faced attacks from both Iran in June and Israel in September, paying a high price for its role as regional mediator since October 7, 2023.

The Ghanaian government specifically praised Qatar’s mediation efforts, describing the Gulf state’s commitment to resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict as “tireless and impressive.” Officials warned that the Israeli strike should not derail Qatar’s ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution.

Israeli diplomat Yechiel Leiter dismissed criticism of the Doha strike, suggesting countries condemning Israel would “get over it”, reflecting the defiant stance adopted by Israeli officials despite international pushback.

The attack has raised questions about the future of Qatar’s mediation role in Middle East conflicts. Qatar’s Prime Minister stated that Doha would continue its mediation efforts while reserving the right to respond to the Israeli strike.

Ghana’s statement comes as international pressure mounts on Israel over its expanded military operations. The Ghanaian position aligns with several African and Middle Eastern nations that have condemned the strike as a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.

The incident represents a significant diplomatic challenge for Qatar, which has served as a crucial intermediary in hostage negotiations and ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. The attack threatens to complicate ongoing efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages and establish sustainable peace in the region.

Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote peace, security, and stability in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic solutions over military escalation in resolving regional conflicts.