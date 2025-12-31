Ghana Completes US$1.4 Billion Eurobond Payments for 2025

Ghana has settled all scheduled Eurobond obligations for 2025, totaling $1.4 billion, with the final $709 million payment completed ahead of deadline on December 30, the Ministry of Finance announced.

The early settlement marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s debt restructuring programme and demonstrates the government’s commitment to rebuilding credibility with international investors following the country’s 2022 sovereign default.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson confirmed the payment through official channels on December 31, stating the timely fulfillment reinforces Ghana’s standing as a reliable sovereign borrower and signals government’s determination to restore investor confidence through disciplined debt servicing practices.

Three Phase Payment Structure

Ghana’s 2025 Eurobond payment schedule consisted of three major tranches executed under the restructuring memorandum agreed with creditors. The government made two earlier disbursements of $349.52 million each during the year, followed by the final $709 million settlement at year end.

The December 30 payment was completed ahead of its scheduled due date, demonstrating Ghana’s improved fiscal position and capacity to meet external obligations punctually. This early settlement contrasts sharply with the debt servicing challenges that led to Ghana’s default in December 2022 when the country suspended payments on most external commercial debt amid severe fiscal and balance of payments pressures.

The restructuring agreement reached with Eurobond holders in 2024 provided for phased repayments on concessional terms, easing immediate pressure on public finances while maintaining payment obligations. The agreement covered approximately $13 billion in Eurobond debt, representing the largest component of Ghana’s external commercial borrowing.

Economic Recovery Context

Ghana’s ability to meet these substantial obligations reflects significant progress in macroeconomic stabilization during 2025. The country achieved multiple economic gains including inflation declining from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 8 percent by October 2025, returning to single digit territory for the first time in four years.

The Ghana cedi appreciated approximately 25 percent against the US dollar during 2025, strengthening from around GH¢16 per dollar to approximately GH¢11 by year end. This currency appreciation reduced the cedi equivalent cost of dollar denominated debt servicing obligations.

Gross international reserves exceeded $11 billion by December 2025, providing approximately 4.8 months of import cover and surpassing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme targets. This reserve cushion enhanced Ghana’s capacity to meet external payment commitments without destabilizing the foreign exchange market.

The government maintained fiscal discipline throughout 2025, achieving a primary surplus of 1.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) through September, exceeding programme targets. This fiscal consolidation created space for debt servicing while protecting essential social spending on education, health, and poverty reduction programmes.

Investor Confidence Restoration

Financial markets have responded positively to Ghana’s consistent payment performance and improved economic fundamentals. Ghana’s Eurobond prices rose approximately 17 percent year to date by December 2025, while yields declined by over 300 basis points, signaling renewed investor appetite for Ghanaian sovereign debt.

International credit rating agencies upgraded Ghana’s sovereign ratings during 2025, with Fitch Ratings lifting the country to B minus with stable outlook in June, Moody’s Investors Service raising ratings to Caa1 with stable outlook in October, and S&P Global Ratings upgrading to B minus slash B from CCC plus slash C in November.

These upgrades moved Ghana out of restricted default or selective default categories, recognizing progress in debt restructuring, fiscal consolidation, and economic stabilization. Higher credit ratings reduce Ghana’s borrowing costs and improve access to international capital markets when the country eventually returns to commercial borrowing.

Market observers emphasize that consistent performance on post restructuring obligations remains critical to fully restoring investor confidence and reopening access to Eurobond markets. Ghana’s early settlement of the $709 million tranche sends a strong signal about commitment to honoring restructured debt terms.

Reform Priorities Moving Forward

Building on the successful payment performance, the Ministry of Finance outlined priority areas for continued reform during 2026. The government will intensify efforts in domestic revenue mobilization through enhanced tax administration, broadened tax base, and improved compliance mechanisms.

Public financial management reforms will continue, including strengthened expenditure controls, enhanced commitment authorization systems, and improved budget execution monitoring. The government recently amended the Public Financial Management Act to establish a fiscal rule mandating minimum primary surplus targets and long term debt sustainability objectives.

Public debt management capacity will be enhanced through improved liability management operations, strategic borrowing planning aligned with debt sustainability, and strengthened coordination between fiscal and monetary policies. The Ministry emphasized that fiscal buffers will continue to be strengthened to support future debt service obligations sustainably.

Ghana’s 2026 budget projects continued primary surplus performance, maintaining fiscal discipline while supporting growth oriented investments in infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and human capital development. The budget framework aligns with IMF programme commitments and medium term debt sustainability targets.

External Debt Restructuring Progress

Beyond Eurobond obligations, Ghana continues working to finalize its comprehensive external debt restructuring covering approximately $5.4 billion in bilateral official creditor debt. The memorandum of understanding with the Official Creditor Committee (OCC) became effective on October 13, 2025, following completion of all conditions precedent.

Ghana has signed bilateral restructuring agreements with China, Finland, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom, with remaining OCC members expected to finalize agreements by end December 2025. These bilateral deals provide debt service relief through maturity extensions and grace periods, reducing near term payment pressures.

The government reached agreements in principle with several commercial lenders outside the Eurobond framework. The OCC confirmed these agreements meet comparability of treatment principles, ensuring equitable burden sharing across creditor categories. Negotiations continue with remaining commercial creditors to conclude the comprehensive restructuring process.

Successful completion of external debt restructuring positions Ghana to restore debt sustainability metrics and regain full market access. The latest Debt Sustainability Analysis conducted in October 2025 concluded that Ghana has moved from high risk to moderate risk of debt distress, reflecting improved debt dynamics and fiscal performance.

Social and Economic Implications

The government’s ability to service restructured debt obligations while maintaining social spending priorities demonstrates that fiscal consolidation need not come at the expense of development needs. Education sector allocations increased in 2025, with the Capitation Grant raised by 73 percent and arrears from 2023 fully cleared.

The National Health Insurance Scheme benefited from uncapping of the National Health Insurance Fund, enabling clearance of massive arrears to healthcare providers and launch of the Free Primary Healthcare initiative. The Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme maintained automatic inflation indexation, preserving real benefit values for vulnerable households.

Infrastructure investments continued through the Big Push initiative and the 24 Hour Economy programme, creating employment opportunities and supporting private sector growth. Energy sector reforms including Power Purchase Agreement renegotiations saved government over $250 million while improving sector financial sustainability.

Dr Ato Forson expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their patience and understanding throughout the economic recovery period, acknowledging that public cooperation has been instrumental to progress achieved. The Finance Minister appealed for continued forbearance as further reforms are implemented during 2026 to consolidate gains from 2025.

Market Access Timeline Considerations

While Ghana’s payment performance strengthens the case for eventual return to international capital markets, authorities maintain a cautious approach regarding timing. The government prioritizes debt sustainability over rapid market re entry, ensuring any future commercial borrowing occurs on favorable terms consistent with medium term fiscal frameworks.

The IMF programme running through 2026 provides a policy anchor supporting continued economic stabilization and structural reforms. Programme completion would further enhance Ghana’s credibility and potentially facilitate market access discussions, though specific timing remains dependent on sustained performance and market conditions.

Development partners including the World Bank, African Development Bank, and bilateral donors continue providing concessional financing supporting Ghana’s development priorities. These resources complement domestic revenue mobilization and reduce reliance on expensive commercial borrowing during the recovery phase.

The government’s statement concluding with the phrase May 2026 be our best year yet reflects optimism grounded in tangible progress during 2025. Whether Ghana sustains this momentum depends on continued policy discipline, reform implementation, and careful management of fiscal resources to balance debt servicing with development needs.

The successful completion of $1.4 billion in Eurobond payments for 2025, culminating in the early $709 million settlement, provides a strong foundation for Ghana’s ongoing economic transformation and gradual return to normal market relations with international investors.