Ghana Commits to Zero Central Bank Financing in 2026 Budget

The 2026 Budget has delivered one of the clearest signals yet of government’s renewed commitment to fiscal discipline, with the Finance Ministry drawing a firm line against central bank financing as the economy stabilizes.

Addressing Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister for Finance, stated that from the budget it is clear the government will not borrow from the Bank of Ghana in 2026. According to the minister, “That is prudence.”

The declaration underscores a decisive shift in fiscal management, coming at a time when easing inflation, improving debt metrics and a steadier cedi are reshaping Ghana’s macroeconomic outlook and restoring confidence among investors and businesses.

Under the new budget framework themed Resetting for Growth, Jobs and Economic Transformation, government has outlined ambitious yet disciplined macroeconomic targets. For 2026, the economy aims to achieve real GDP growth of at least 4.8 percent, with non oil sectors expected to grow around 4.9 percent.

These projections reflect a healthier rhythm of economic expansion driven by agriculture, services and infrastructure investments. Inflation, which had been a significant challenge in the recent past, is forecast to stabilize at about 8 percent by the end of 2025.

A key element of the 2026 fiscal strategy is the reduction of public debt and repositioning of Ghana’s balance sheet. Ghana’s total public debt has fallen sharply from approximately GH¢726.7 billion in 2024 to about GH¢630.2 billion by late 2025, one of the largest single year declines in the country’s history.

This reduction enhances debt sustainability metrics and signals enhanced confidence among creditors and investors. The budget also places strong emphasis on external buffers and resilience. Ghana’s gross international reserves cover more than four months of imports, exceeding regional benchmarks and strengthening the economy’s defense against external shocks.

The ongoing IMF Extended Credit Facility programme continues to support fiscal consolidation, with recent reviews leading to fresh disbursements that bolster external finances and policy credibility. The ECF provides technical assistance and financial support while monitoring implementation of agreed fiscal and structural reforms.

The decision not to borrow from the Bank of Ghana in 2026 is anchored in broader policy reforms and legislative changes that promote central bank independence. As of late 2025, Parliament approved amendments to the Bank of Ghana Act that restrict direct financing of government deficits.

These amendments reflect a long term commitment to curbing inflationary funding and improving governance in monetary operations. Direct central bank financing had previously contributed to excess liquidity in the system, undermining price stability and eroding the currency’s value.

Within policy and financial circles, the 2026 budget is widely seen as reinforcing the consolidation strategy pursued since the economic reset of 2022 to 2023. Critics note that the stability first approach may delay transformative spending, but markets generally agree that disciplined fiscal management and a stable external position are critical for durable growth.

The budget’s fiscal consolidation targets include achieving a primary surplus, essential for debt reduction while maintaining spending on critical sectors. Revenue performance improvements through enhanced tax administration and compliance efforts support the no central bank financing commitment.

The outlook of a primary surplus, easing inflation pressures, a reduced public debt burden and commitment to zero central bank financing in 2026 suggests a period of renewed macroeconomic stability. Alongside ongoing reforms and improved revenue performance, the trajectory supports Ghana’s positioning as a credible investment hub in West Africa.

The 2026 budget represents continuity in fiscal discipline while signaling readiness for growth oriented investments once stabilization consolidates. The rejection of central bank financing demonstrates commitment to orthodox monetary policy and sustainable public finance management.