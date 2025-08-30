Ghana Cocoa Sector Eyes US$80 Million from Carbon Credits Deal

Three companies have joined forces to transform Ghana’s cocoa industry into a major source of carbon credits, potentially generating tens of millions of dollars while helping farmers adapt to climate change.

The partnership between Afarinick, CJ Commodities, and Oman Carbon aims to create what they call “high-integrity carbon projects” across Ghana’s cocoa-growing regions. The deal was announced at the Africa-Singapore Business Forum in Singapore.

Their plans include four main initiatives: expanding tree planting on cocoa farms, providing clean water access, distributing improved cookstoves, and producing biochar from agricultural waste. Each project would generate carbon credits that can be sold to companies seeking to offset their emissions.

CJ Commodities, which handles about 10 percent of Ghana’s cocoa purchases, brings crucial access to farming communities. The company’s CEO Joe Forson sees the partnership as proof that cocoa can generate income beyond traditional export sales.

“Cocoa is the backbone of Ghana’s economy, but its long-term sustainability depends on climate resilience,” Forson explained. He believes embedding carbon finance into cocoa operations can create new revenue streams while protecting the environment.

The partners estimate their projects could remove around 4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over the next decade. Those removals could be worth between $50 million and $80 million when sold as carbon credits to international buyers.

Oman Carbon will handle the complex process of structuring projects to meet international carbon market standards. The company specializes in developing carbon projects across Africa and ensuring they meet strict verification requirements.

“We are delivering measurable and tradeable credits at scale, aligned with both investor expectations and community needs,” said Kwabena Boamah, Oman Carbon’s director. He sees the deal as evidence that Africa’s carbon markets are becoming more sophisticated.

The partnership comes as international companies face increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprints. Many are turning to verified carbon credits as one way to offset emissions they cannot eliminate from their operations.

For Ghana’s cocoa farmers, the projects could provide additional income streams while making their operations more climate-resilient. Agroforestry practices, for example, can protect cocoa trees from extreme weather while sequestering carbon in soil and vegetation.

Singapore’s environment minister Grace Fu welcomed the partnership during the business forum. She called for stronger collaboration between Africa and Asia on climate action and food security challenges.

President John Mahama, who attended the Singapore forum, highlighted Ghana’s role as a gateway for Asian investment into Africa. He noted that trade between Africa and Singapore has grown by 50 percent since 2020 to nearly $14 billion annually.

The carbon credit market has faced criticism over concerns about whether some projects actually deliver the environmental benefits they promise. The Ghana partnership emphasizes third-party verification and monitoring systems to address such concerns.

International buyers are increasingly demanding high-quality carbon credits that can demonstrate real, measurable impact. The partnership positions itself as offering “diversified carbon asset classes” with verification under recognized international standards.

Climate change poses serious risks to Ghana’s cocoa sector through changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures. Projects that help farmers adapt while generating carbon credits could provide a model for other agricultural sectors across Africa.