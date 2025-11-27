Ghana Cocoa Farmers Weather Wild Price Swings Through 2025

Ghana’s cocoa market experienced dramatic volatility throughout 2025, with international prices rising to record highs before tumbling sharply, leaving farmers and industry stakeholders navigating one of the most turbulent periods in recent memory.

International cocoa prices surged 77 percent in late 2024, reaching 11,141 United States dollars (USD) per tonne in January 2025. However, the rally proved short-lived. By November 2025, prices had fallen to approximately 5,090 dollars per tonne, representing a significant decline from the January peak.

For Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, these price movements carry profound implications beyond market charts. Cocoa ranks among the country’s key exports, providing livelihoods for approximately 800,000 farm families and serving as a vital foreign exchange source. Every market fluctuation ripples through rural communities, affecting household budgets, educational opportunities and local economic stability.

Realized prices, the amounts farmers actually receive, told a complex story throughout the year. January began strongly at 5,395 dollars per tonne, before slipping slightly in February to 5,309 dollars and March to 5,227 dollars. April offered modest improvement at 5,388 dollars, but May and June saw prices dip to 4,578 dollars and 4,636 dollars respectively.

A brief July spike to 5,468 dollars provided temporary relief, only for August to settle back at 5,100 dollars. September delivered the year’s lowest point, plunging to 2,701 dollars per tonne, before partial recovery to 4,839 dollars in October.

Despite monthly volatility, realized prices ended the period with a modest nine percent year to date gain, suggesting farmers received some cushioning even as international markets crashed.

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) announced a significant 62.58 percent producer price increase for the 2025/2026 season, raising payments from 3,100 dollars per tonne to 5,040 dollars per tonne. The new pricing represents 70 percent of the gross Free on Board (FOB) value of 7,200 dollars per tonne, fulfilling President John Mahama’s campaign promise to pay cocoa farmers 70 percent of FOB price.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson announced in October that farmers would receive 58,000 Ghana cedis per metric ton, up from 51,660 cedis, marking the second price increase that year. The government implemented multiple adjustments throughout the year to remain competitive with neighboring Côte d’Ivoire and deter smuggling.

COCOBOD maintained pricing subsidies despite Ghana cedi appreciation, absorbing exchange rate differences to protect farmer incomes. This intervention demonstrated commitment to farmer welfare amid shifting economic fundamentals.

The 2025 cocoa rollercoaster highlights how Ghanaian farmers operate on the front lines of global market dynamics. International price movements directly trigger income fluctuations that either elevate or devastate household finances, affecting everything from daily food purchases to school fees and medical care.

Global cocoa production declined 14 percent in the 2023/2024 season, falling to 4.2 million metric tons from 4.9 million metric tons in 2022/2023, driven primarily by reduced output in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana. Poor weather conditions, El Niño impacts and widespread crop disease contributed to supply constraints that initially pushed prices higher.

Cocoa grindings, a key demand indicator, declined 7.2 percent year over year in Europe, 16 percent in Asia and 2.8 percent in North America during the second quarter of 2025. This demand destruction reflected historic cost increases and declining cocoa bean availability that weakened industrial consumption.

Ghana’s production for the 2024/2025 marketing year was projected at 520,000 metric tons, representing a 55 percent increase over the preceding year’s estimate of 336,000 metric tons. The recovery stemmed from increased main crop purchases and improvements in controlling informal cross-border trade.

The Ghana Cocoa Board projected the 2025/2026 crop to increase 8.3 percent year over year to 650,000 metric tons from 600,000 metric tons in 2024/2025, suggesting gradual production recovery after multiple challenging seasons.

Industry analysts expect continued volatility through late 2025 and into 2026. J.P. Morgan Global Research forecasts cocoa prices will remain structurally higher at around 6,000 dollars per tonne as the market seeks balance between supply constraints and demand pressures.

Weather patterns remain the biggest uncertainty across growing regions. Improved rainfall in West Africa could boost yields, potentially exerting downward pressure on prices. However, persistent threats from swollen shoot virus disease and climate variability continue challenging production stability.

Ghana reintroduced free cocoa fertilizer programs for the 2025/2026 crop year under President Mahama’s administration, supplying both liquid and granular fertilizers to support farmers. COCOBOD also announced a Cocoa Tertiary Scholarship Scheme for children of cocoa farmers, set to take effect from the 2026/2027 academic year.

The government’s pricing strategy balances multiple objectives: maintaining farmer incomes, deterring smuggling to neighboring countries, ensuring COCOBOD financial sustainability and preserving Ghana’s competitive position in global markets. Achieving this balance grows increasingly complex amid currency fluctuations, production challenges and shifting international demand patterns.

For millions of Ghanaian families dependent on cocoa cultivation, 2025’s price volatility underscored their vulnerability to forces beyond their control. Whether prices soar or collapse, farmers bear the immediate impact, navigating uncertainty while continuing the agricultural work that sustains both their communities and Ghana’s broader economy.