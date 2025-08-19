Ghana Cocoa Farmers Threaten Mass Smuggling Over Price Dispute

A major standoff is brewing in Ghana’s cocoa belt, where farmers are threatening to send their harvest across the border.

A group representing 300,000 growers says the new official price for their beans is simply unfair, pushing them to consider drastic action.

The government’s cocoa regulator, COCOBOD, set the new season price at GH¢3,228 per bag, a modest increase from last year. But farmers quickly did the math and found it lacking. They argue it doesn’t cover their rising costs for things like insecticide, which now sells for GH¢150 a bottle. More importantly, it falls short of the price promised by the government’s own formula.

The real problem lies next door. In Ivory Coast, farmers are paid the equivalent of GH¢700 more per bag. That gap creates a powerful incentive to smuggle cocoa through porous borders, a problem that already costs Ghana an estimated 160,000 tonnes last season. Farmers near the border say it’s a simple choice; they will send their beans where they get a fairer deal.

This isn’t just about immediate cash flow. The threat to bar COCOBOD officers from farms could cripple essential support services that help control disease and improve yields. For an industry already struggling with aging farms and climate change, this dispute strikes at a vulnerable moment.

If the government cannot find a solution through urgent dialogue, it risks more than a seasonal loss. The very foundation of Ghana’s position as the world’s second-largest cocoa producer could be undermined, as farmer confidence continues to erode.