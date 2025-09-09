Ghana Cocoa Farmers Face Double Blow From Price Slump

Ghana’s cocoa farmers, who missed the global price boom earlier this year due to modest farmgate increases, now confront fresh challenges as world cocoa futures have fallen below the country’s export benchmark price.

New York cocoa futures dropped to $6,966.86 per tonne on September 8, marking a 5.62% daily decline and falling below COCOBOD’s Free on Board price of $7,200 per tonne. The drop represents the lowest level since November 2024 and raises concerns about Ghana’s ability to sell beans at its official rate.

The slump marks a dramatic reversal after prices surged above $10,000 per tonne in February 2024, driven by tight supply from West Africa, before dropping significantly throughout 2024. Farmers had expected windfall benefits, but the appreciation of the cedi reduced the local value of potential earnings.

Government raised the farmgate price to GH¢3,228.75 per bag in August 2025, representing a 62.58% increase and 70% of the $7,200 FOB value, though this still left producers frustrated compared to neighboring countries offering more attractive rates.

The pricing mismatch creates challenges for COCOBOD’s revolutionary financing model, which abandoned 30-year reliance on syndicated loans in 2024, replacing them with forward contracts requiring international buyers to deposit 60% of purchase values upfront.

If buyers resist Ghana’s $7,200 FOB price while futures trade below that level, forward contracts could slow, starving the new system of liquidity just as the 2025/26 crop season begins in earnest.

The pricing pressure compounds existing sector challenges, with Ghana losing more than a third of its 2023/24 cocoa output to smuggling as farmers sought better prices in neighboring countries. COCOBOD is requiring companies to pay at least 60% upfront and pre-finance Licensed Buying Companies after deciding to bypass traditional bank financing.

The situation contrasts sharply with Ivory Coast, which announced a 22% mid-season price increase to cushion farmers, making smuggling more attractive for Ghanaian producers despite government efforts to combat cross-border trafficking.

COCOBOD has been working with Parliament to strengthen anti-smuggling laws with more stringent penalties, but enforcement remains challenging given economic incentives favoring illegal exports.

The current market dynamics leave Ghana vulnerable on multiple fronts. Farmers were denied benefits from record prices earlier in the year due to currency appreciation and modest farmgate adjustments, and now face the impact of a global downturn that threatens official export channels.

For COCOBOD, this represents the first major test of its historic decision to break a 32-year loan cycle and finance cocoa purchases without traditional syndicated loans. The slide below its benchmark price risks locking Ghana out of sales and undermining the financing mechanism underpinning the entire cocoa trade.

Industry observers note that poor harvests in Ghana and Ivory Coast have contributed to a four-year supply deficit in the global cocoa market, though current price declines suggest market expectations of improved production may be materializing.

The combined effect of missed price rallies, currency fluctuations, and now falling futures creates a complex challenge for policymakers balancing farmer welfare, export revenues, and the viability of Ghana’s cocoa marketing system.

Previous attempts to discourage smuggling through farmgate price increases have had limited success, with local buyers unable to compete with cross-border traffickers offering immediate cash payments above official rates.

The situation underscores broader challenges facing commodity-dependent economies managing price volatility while maintaining stable marketing systems and protecting farmer livelihoods in an increasingly unpredictable global market environment.