Ghana Cocoa Farmers Demand Higher Prices Amid Sector Crisis

Two-thirds of Ghana’s cocoa farmers believe they deserve at least double the government’s newly announced producer price, according to a survey highlighting deepening tensions in the country’s crucial agricultural sector.

The Ghana Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Association found that 67 percent of farmers consider fair compensation to range between 7,000 and 10,000 cedis per bag, far exceeding the official rate of 3,228 cedis announced last week by authorities.

The government set the 2025/26 cocoa producer price at $5,040 per tonne, equivalent to 3,228.75 cedis per 64-kilogram bag. The pricing decision has sparked immediate criticism from farmer representatives who warn it could exacerbate existing challenges threatening Ghana’s position as the world’s second-largest cocoa producer.

Only 25 percent of surveyed farmers accepted a price range between 4,000 and 6,000 cedis per bag, while just eight percent supported rates above 10,000 cedis. The association, representing 70 cooperative unions and more than 340,000 members, argues the gap between farmer expectations and government pricing threatens sector sustainability.

“Government should have at least raised the price to no less than 4,000 cedis to provide relief and sustain the sector,” the association stated in response to the survey findings.

The pricing dispute occurs against a backdrop of mounting pressures facing cocoa farmers. Survey respondents identified multiple challenges, including rising input costs, inadequate access to fertilizers and pesticides, and competition from illegal mining operations encroaching on agricultural land.

Cross-border smuggling emerged as a significant concern, with 79 percent of farmers linking low producer prices directly to illegal exports. The practice diverts cocoa to neighboring countries offering higher prices, reducing Ghana’s official production figures and government revenues.

Higher prices would address some operational challenges, according to farmer responses. Eighty-three percent indicated that increased compensation would improve their ability to purchase essential farming inputs like fertilizers and pesticides, potentially boosting productivity and quality.

The association warned that continued price dissatisfaction could worsen existing problems, including farm abandonment, reduced investment in plantation maintenance, and declining youth participation in cocoa farming. These trends threaten long-term production capacity in a sector that remains crucial to Ghana’s economy.

Cocoa exports traditionally provide substantial foreign exchange earnings for Ghana, making farmer welfare a national economic concern rather than purely an agricultural issue. The sector supports hundreds of thousands of rural households and contributes significantly to government revenues through export taxes and levies.

To address the crisis, farmer representatives propose several reforms. These include direct farmer participation in price-setting processes, transparent communication before price announcements, and improved distribution of subsidized agricultural inputs through cooperative networks.

The association emphasized the strategic importance of cocoa farming to Ghana’s broader economic recovery efforts. “Cocoa remains the backbone of Ghana’s economy. Any agenda to reset the country must prioritise the livelihoods of cocoa farmers,” the group stated.

The survey findings reflect broader challenges facing Ghana’s cocoa sector, including aging farmer populations, climate change impacts, and increased production costs. These factors have contributed to declining output in recent years, raising concerns about the country’s competitive position in global markets.

Industry observers note that producer price disputes often reflect deeper structural issues within cocoa marketing systems. Ghana’s centralized purchasing model, managed through the Ghana Cocoa Board, sets uniform prices across the country but may not adequately reflect local production costs or market conditions.

The association has called for urgent dialogue between the Ghana Cocoa Board and farmer representatives to develop sustainable solutions. Without addressing farmer concerns, officials warn the sector risks further deterioration that could impact national economic stability.