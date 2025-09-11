Ghana Cocoa Cooperative Launches Modern Gari Factory

Asetenapa Cooperative Cocoa Farming and Marketing Union Limited has commissioned a state-of-the-art cassava processing facility in Abenabo, Suhum municipality, marking a significant expansion into value-added agricultural processing for Eastern Region farmers.

The modern factory and training centre, established under the Forest and Farm Facility programme with Food and Agriculture Organisation sponsorship, aims to transform cassava production while creating sustainable income streams for rural communities. More than 500 women and youth currently engaged in cocoa farming are expected to benefit directly from enhanced processing capabilities and expanded market access.

Mark Ayivor, President of Asetenapa Cooperative, emphasized the importance of community commitment during the commissioning ceremony. “Ensure that you utilise the factory to boost production and enhance livelihoods,” he urged beneficiaries, warning against facility abandonment that could discourage future donor support.

The initiative represents a strategic diversification for the cooperative, which traditionally focuses on certified cocoa bean production across ten communities in Suhum and Ayensuano districts. By expanding into cassava processing, the union addresses income volatility challenges facing smallholder farmers while promoting agricultural value addition in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

Nene Baffour Tetteh Adjanor III, Chief of Abenabo, welcomed the development and pledged traditional leadership support for the factory’s success. The facility’s establishment aligns with Ghana’s broader agricultural transformation agenda, which emphasizes moving beyond raw commodity exports toward processed agricultural products.

The Forest and Farm Facility programme, administered by FAO, specifically targets smallholder farmers and forest communities, making the Asetenapa partnership particularly significant for demonstrating scalable rural development models. The programme’s support includes both infrastructure development and capacity building components designed to ensure long-term sustainability.

Asetenapa Cooperative operates under a comprehensive mission encompassing certified cocoa production, farmer productivity enhancement, gender equity promotion, and youth empowerment. The cassava processing expansion demonstrates how agricultural cooperatives can leverage their organizational capacity to create multiple income streams for members.

The timing proves particularly relevant as Ghana’s agricultural sector faces increasing pressure to add value domestically rather than exporting raw materials. Cassava, a staple crop across West Africa, offers significant processing potential for products ranging from gari to industrial starch applications.

The training centre component ensures knowledge transfer accompanies infrastructure development, potentially creating a replicable model for similar cooperatives across Ghana’s agricultural regions. This integrated approach addresses both immediate processing needs and long-term capacity building requirements for sustainable rural development.