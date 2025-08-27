Ghana Clubs Claim Victory at Africa’s Premier Youth Football Championship

Two Ghanaian teams secured championship titles at the 2025 High Protein Cheetah Cup, with dramatic penalty shootouts deciding both the men’s and women’s finals at Africa’s largest youth football festival.

Nacoro Sporting Academy from Obuasi emerged as men’s champions after defeating MSK Zilina 5-4 on penalties following a goalless regulation match. The thrilling conclusion capped off a week-long tournament that showcased emerging talent from across the continent.

In the women’s final, Dansoman Faith Ladies Football Club claimed the championship with a 4-3 penalty victory over Samartex Ladies, also after a scoreless draw in regular time. The parallel outcomes demonstrated the competitive balance that characterized this year’s tournament.

The championship, held from August 18-24 at Yartel Okoso park in Senya Breku, Central Region, brought together 24 male clubs from across Africa and four Ghanaian female teams. The event has grown significantly since its 2022 inception, establishing itself as a major platform for talent discovery.

Individual honors reflected the tournament’s competitive depth. Desmond from Cheetah FC earned Best Goalkeeper recognition, while Nathaniel Addo from MSK Zilina Africa FC claimed the Goal King award. Matthew Addai of Cheetah FC was named Best Player in the men’s category.

The women’s awards saw Jafaro Rahaman from Cabfix Ladies FC named Goal Queen, with Patricia Nyanful of FC Samartex Ladies earning Best Player honors. These individual achievements highlighted the quality of play throughout both competitions.

Tournament organizer Abdul Hayye Yartey emphasized the event’s broader mission beyond competition results. As president of Cheetah Football Club, he views the tournament as essential for promoting African players and creating economic opportunities for clubs across the continent.

“The tournament serves as a platform to create wealth for African clubs, develop career paths for players, and showcase African talent to the world,” Yartey explained in an exclusive interview. His vision extends beyond immediate competition to long-term development of African football infrastructure.

The 2025 edition generated 98 goals across all matches, indicating both offensive creativity and competitive entertainment value. This scoring output reflects the tournament’s emphasis on developing attacking players who can capture international attention.

BeSport Academy from Senegal received the Fair Play Team award, demonstrating that the competition values sportsmanship alongside athletic achievement. Such recognition reinforces the tournament’s educational mission for young players.

The event attracted significant attention from football industry professionals, including Ghana Football Association president Kurt Simeon Okraku and representatives from FIFA-accredited agency Signature. This high-level presence validates the tournament’s growing importance in African football development.

International scouts and agents used the tournament as a talent identification opportunity, continuing a tradition that has developed since the competition’s establishment three years ago. The presence of certified professionals provides direct pathways for promising players to advance their careers.

The tournament’s success reflects broader growth in African youth football development programs. Continental competitions like the Cheetah Cup create structured environments where young players can compete at high levels while remaining within African football systems.

For participating clubs, the tournament offers exposure that extends beyond immediate results. Teams gain experience competing against diverse opponents while showcasing their development programs to international observers.

The Central Region venue provided an appropriate setting for a competition emphasizing grassroots development. Local communities engaged with the tournament, creating authentic football environments that reflect African football culture.

As the tournament concludes its fourth edition, organizers are already planning expansions that could include additional participating countries and enhanced prize structures. The growth trajectory suggests the Cheetah Cup will continue expanding its influence on continental youth development.