Ghana Climbs to 14th Place for US Student Enrollment

Ghana has risen four positions to 14th place globally among countries sending undergraduate students to the United States for the 2024/2025 academic year, reflecting growing academic ambitions among Ghanaian families.

New figures from the Open Doors 2025 report show a 36.5 percent rise in Ghanaian enrollment at American institutions, substantially exceeding both regional patterns and global growth rates. The total number of Ghanaian students in the United States has reached 12,825, establishing the country as a major source of academic talent in West Africa.

While Nigeria remains the volume leader in Sub-Saharan Africa with 21,847 students, its growth rate stood at a more modest 9.1 percent. The data reveals broad interest in American higher education among Ghanaian nationals, contrasting with markets where graduate programs dominate enrollment patterns.

Undergraduate enrollment from Ghana expanded by 40.7 percent during the academic year, while graduate student numbers grew by 33.5 percent. This dual expansion demonstrates sustained family investment in four-year degree programs alongside continued postgraduate interest.

The report emphasizes that Ghanaian students excel across multiple academic disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, mathematics, business, and the arts. This diversity contributes to global knowledge exchange and innovation networks connecting Ghana with American institutions.

Ghana’s surge occurs within a shifting landscape of international education flows. The total number of international students in the United States grew by 5 percent to 1,177,766, marking an all-time high. However, the composition of this student population continues to evolve significantly.

India has secured the top spot with 363,019 students, marking a 10 percent increase, while China, formerly the dominant source of students, saw enrollments contract by 4 percent to 265,919. Against this backdrop, Ghana’s 36.5 percent growth represents a notable departure from typical patterns.

The expansion surpasses growth rates from other emerging education markets. Vietnam recorded 15.9 percent growth, while Bangladesh posted 17.9 percent gains. Only Nepal, with a 48.7 percent increase, recorded a higher growth rate among the top sending nations.

Twelve of the top 25 countries sending international students reached their largest totals to date: Bangladesh, Canada, Colombia, Ghana, India, Italy, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Spain, and Vietnam. This diversification reflects evolving global mobility patterns and broadening interest in American higher education beyond traditional markets.

The surge in Ghanaian enrollment links closely to academic disciplines promising high employability and skills transfer. Mathematics and Computer Science now account for 25.9 percent of all international enrollments in the United States, followed by Engineering at 18.4 percent.

Growing participation in Optional Practical Training (OPT), a program allowing international students to work in the United States after graduation, saw a 21.2 percent increase globally. This program enables students to gain professional experience in their field of study, making American degrees more attractive for career advancement.

Ghanaian students attend institutions across the full spectrum of American higher education. Enrollment spans from community colleges to Ivy League universities, demonstrating the accessibility and variety within the United States higher education system.

Most international students, 59 percent, attended public institutions, while community colleges experienced the fastest rate of growth at 8 percent among institution types. This pattern suggests that affordability and diverse entry points continue to attract international students across economic backgrounds.

Financial commitment for American education remains substantial. Globally, personal and family resources fund 51.5 percent of international students, indicating that private capital drives this educational mobility. Only 19.3 percent of international students worldwide receive primary funding from American colleges or universities through scholarships and assistantships.

This funding pattern holds particular significance for Ghanaian families, where educational investment often involves extended family networks and long-term financial planning. The willingness to shoulder these costs reflects the perceived value of American credentials in global employment markets.

The report confirms Ghana’s position as the second highest sending country in Sub-Saharan Africa, trailing only Nigeria in absolute numbers but exceeding it dramatically in growth momentum. This status reinforces Ghana’s role as an emerging powerhouse in international education within the African continent.

International students contributed nearly 55 billion dollars to the United States economy in 2024 and supported more than 355,000 jobs across the country. This economic impact extends to campus communities and local businesses, making international recruitment a priority for many institutions.

The strong growth trajectory positions Ghana as a strategic market for American universities seeking to diversify their international student populations while maintaining enrollment stability during shifts in traditional source countries.