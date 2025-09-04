Ghana Clears US$77M Road Debt to Accelerate Highway Completion

The Ghanaian government has settled $77 million in outstanding debts to contractors working on the crucial Ofankor-Nsawam highway, clearing financial obstacles that had stalled construction for months.

Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza announced the debt clearance Wednesday, stating that all contractor certificates raised before the current administration took office have been fully paid. “As of today, we don’t owe the contractor a penny,” Agbodza declared, noting that the project has reached 75 percent completion.

The announcement followed President John Mahama’s site inspection Wednesday, where he secured contractors’ commitment to complete all works by the second quarter of 2026. The President placed the project under Ghana’s flagship Big Push Programme, allocating significant resources to ensure timely delivery.

Financial constraints had previously caused contractors to abandon the site, leaving the 33.4-kilometer highway project incomplete despite its critical importance to Ghana’s transportation network. The road serves as a major arterial link between Accra and other regions, carrying heavy daily traffic volumes.

President Mahama revealed that GH¢14 billion has been allocated to the Big Push Programme this year, with an additional GH¢30 billion earmarked for 2026. This funding commitment aims to prevent future payment delays that have historically plagued Ghana’s infrastructure projects.

During his inspection, the President emphasized quality standards and warned against unnecessary delays. He also urged contractors to prioritize traffic management and minimize disruptions to motorists during construction phases.

The Ofankor-Nsawam corridor represents one of Ghana’s most congested routes, with thousands of vehicles traveling the stretch daily. Its completion is expected to significantly reduce travel times between Accra and northern regions while boosting economic activity along the corridor.

The debt settlement marks a broader effort by the Mahama administration to resolve inherited infrastructure financing issues. Multiple road projects across Ghana had faced similar payment delays, affecting completion schedules and contractor relationships.

Industry observers note that consistent funding remains crucial for Ghana’s infrastructure ambitions. The country has struggled with project financing gaps that often lead to abandoned or delayed construction works, undermining development goals.

With the financial hurdle now removed, attention shifts to execution quality and timeline adherence. The government has indicated that contractors will be held strictly accountable to the June 2026 deadline, with regular monitoring mechanisms in place.

The successful debt clearance could set a precedent for resolving other stalled infrastructure projects across Ghana. Government officials suggest similar payment initiatives may be implemented for other critical road and development projects facing financial constraints.

Local residents and daily commuters have expressed cautious optimism about the renewed construction timeline. Many have endured years of traffic congestion and poor road conditions while awaiting the highway’s completion.

The project’s progress will be closely watched as a test case for Ghana’s infrastructure delivery capabilities under the new administration. Success could boost confidence in the government’s broader development agenda and fiscal management.