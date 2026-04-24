Ghana Clears Road Contractor Debts, Targets Kasoa Highway by December

Ghana’s Roads and Highways Minister says the government has settled all outstanding payments owed to road contractors across the country, as President John Dramani Mahama pushes for the Kasoa-Winneba Highway to be completed ahead of schedule.

Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza made the announcement on Thursday, 23 April, during a joint inspection of the Kasoa-Winneba Highway led by President Mahama.

“As of today, every contractor who has raised a work certificate on any project has been settled. We do not owe any contractor a pesewa,” he said.

The Minister said over GH¢12 billion has been disbursed toward inherited road projects, following a government directive to sustain all ongoing works initiated by previous administrations rather than allow them to stall.

“In the past, some projects would have been abandoned, but this government has ensured continuity by prioritising the completion of inherited projects,” he said.

During the inspection, President Mahama directed the contractor working on the Kasoa-Winneba stretch to open the newly asphalted middle carriageway within three to four weeks, which would allow vehicles travelling toward the Central Region to use the central lane and ease congestion along the busy corridor.

The President expressed confidence in the contractor, describing the project as evidence of the capability of Ghanaian firms to deliver world-class infrastructure, and disclosed that the full stretch from Kasoa to Winneba is expected to be opened by the end of the year or at the latest in the first quarter of next year.

Agbodza added that discussions are ongoing with the contractor to deliver the full project by December 2026, ahead of the original March 2027 contractual deadline. He said sections currently causing the most congestion would be ready for traffic within three weeks.

The same contractor has been awarded the dualisation of the Winneba-Mankessim stretch, and the Mankessim-Cape Coast road has also been awarded, paving the way for a continuous coastal route through to Cape Coast.

The Minister also highlighted local industry participation, saying a significant share of road contracts has been awarded to Ghanaian contractors and workers, describing this as central to the government’s job creation and capacity-building objectives.

He acknowledged the inconvenience being caused to road users by ongoing construction and urged patience, assuring that traffic management plans, including the use of service roads, would be implemented to ease movement while work continues.