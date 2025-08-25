Ghana Clears GH¢9.7bn Debt Payment in Confidence Building Move

Ghana has cleared GH¢9.7 billion in coupon arrears under its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, a move economists view as crucial for rebuilding investor trust and paving the way for future bond market access.

The payment brings total debt service for 2025 to GH¢19.4 billion as the country works to restore credibility following its debt restructuring.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed the payment amid growing scrutiny of Ghana’s commitment to post-restructuring obligations under its IMF-supported programme. Officials frame the settlement as proof of government’s dedication to honoring agreements with investors who participated in the exchange programme.

Professor Godfred Bokpin, speaking at a Prudential Bank seminar, described the payment as an important credibility boost for the country. “If you look at what we have gone through with the debt restructuring and the fact that it has wounded confidence in the market, I think the predictability and the sustainability of keeping to the debt repayment roadmap is good for building confidence,” he said.

The economist warned that consistency would determine whether Ghana can successfully reopen bond markets and attract international capital flows. Without renewed market access, the country faces significant challenges refinancing bullet payments due in 2027 and 2028 while funding essential government projects.

Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme launched in late 2022 as a cornerstone of the country’s debt restructuring plan. The programme was essential for unlocking a $3 billion IMF bailout but severely damaged investor confidence by exchanging existing bonds for new instruments with longer maturities and lower coupon rates.

The restructuring reduced government’s immediate obligations but left many investors nursing losses. By maintaining scheduled payments, the Finance Ministry hopes to demonstrate renewed commitment to market discipline and transparency.

Government has established dedicated sinking fund accounts to protect future repayments, following guidelines from the 2025 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review and the Public Financial Management Act. The Cedi Sinking Fund Account and US Dollar Sinking Fund Account serve as liquidity buffers for bonds maturing between 2026 and 2028.

These institutional safeguards signal a broader shift toward fiscal responsibility as Ghana seeks to rebuild its reputation in international capital markets. The country’s ability to access affordable financing depends heavily on convincing investors that debt service disruptions won’t recur.

Market analysts emphasize that sustained performance, not single payments, will ultimately determine Ghana’s success. The test lies in whether government can maintain this payment discipline while managing competing fiscal pressures from development spending and social programs.

Bokpin noted that credibility rebuilding requires time and consistency. “The coupon payment is a positive signal, but credibility is earned over time, and it is consistency that will determine Ghana’s success in reopening the bond market and regaining international capital flows,” he said.

For investors still recovering from restructuring losses, Ghana’s latest payment offers cautious optimism. However, the real measure of success will come through sustained adherence to payment schedules and broader fiscal discipline in the months ahead.