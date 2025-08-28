Ghana Claims Second Place with 13 Medals at Home Weightlifting Championships

Ghana’s teenage weightlifters delivered an impressive performance at the African Junior and Youth Weightlifting Championships, securing second place overall with six golds and seven bronzes during the five-day competition that concluded last Thursday.

The home crowd at Ga-Mashie Hall in Accra’s Trust Sports Emporium witnessed remarkable displays from Ghana’s young athletes, who finished behind regional powerhouse Nigeria in the final medal standings. Nigeria topped the table with nine golds, but Ghana’s spirited showing captured hearts and exceeded expectations.

Two 19-year-olds emerged as the stars of Ghana’s campaign. Emmanuel Amo Boateng dominated the men’s 71kg category, sweeping gold medals in snatch, clean and jerk, and overall competition. His triumph carried extra significance after recovering from a serious injury just eight months earlier.

“It hasn’t been easy in training, but with the right equipment and great coaching, I felt ready,” Boateng said. “After the injury last December, I needed to prove to myself that I can still do it.”

Abdul Salim matched his teammate’s dominance in the 110kg class, claiming all three available golds and bringing the crowd to its feet. His performance highlighted Ghana’s growing strength in heavier weight divisions.

The country’s female athletes also made their mark on the competition. Fifteen-year-old Akos Agozi showed remarkable determination to win four bronze medals across junior and youth 58kg categories, while 16-year-old Sherifa Halidu added three bronzes to Ghana’s tally. Emmanuel Nii Allotey contributed another bronze in the men’s snatch competition.

National head coach Michael Johnson Abotsi guided the young team’s preparation, earning praise from Ghana Weightlifting Federation President Jerry Ahmed Shaib and his board. The seamless organization of the championships drew commendation from various dignitaries throughout the week.

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams hailed Ghana’s success while declaring the championships closed. He pledged government support for pursuing bigger hosting opportunities, including the African Senior Championships and IWF World Junior and Youth Championships.

The minister’s backing comes as the long-awaited Sports Fund Bill approaches parliamentary consideration, potentially unlocking greater resources for Ghana’s sporting ambitions and infrastructure development.