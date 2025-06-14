Ghana-China Textile Deal to Create 10,000 Mining Community Jobs

A strategic partnership between Ghana’s Minerals Development Fund and China’s Hunan Isunte Group will establish a GH₵200 million ramie cultivation and textile processing project, creating employment alternatives for residents in mining areas.

The agreement, signed at the Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, represents Ghana’s largest single investment in agricultural textile value chain development.

Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, MDF Administrator, confirmed the project will directly benefit 10,000 Ghanaians across 15 mining districts initially. “This initiative transforms mining revenue into sustainable community development,” she stated during the signing ceremony. The Chinese textile firm will provide technical expertise and market access for Ghana-produced ramie fabrics, prized in luxury fashion markets for their durability and silk-like quality.

The cultivation program will train farmers in modern ramie agriculture techniques, with processing facilities scheduled for construction in three regions by 2025. Economic analysts project the venture could contribute $50 million annually to Ghana’s non-traditional exports within five years of full operation.

Ghana’s mining communities have historically faced economic instability due to fluctuating mineral prices. This textile partnership follows similar MDF interventions in honey and shea butter production, demonstrating the government’s commitment to economic diversification.