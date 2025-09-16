Ghana Charts Independent Economic Path as President Mahama Rejects Rush to International Markets

President John Dramani Mahama’s declaration that Ghana will not rush back to international capital markets has sparked a significant economic debate, with leading economists backing the strategy as a pathway to sustainable development built on domestic resource mobilization rather than external debt dependence.

Dr. Paul Appiah Konadu, an economist at Academic City University, has emerged as a prominent supporter of the President’s stance, arguing that Ghana possesses adequate internal resources to fund major development initiatives without accumulating additional external debt burdens. His endorsement adds academic weight to what represents a fundamental shift in Ghana’s economic strategy following years of debt restructuring and IMF program compliance.

The economist’s support comes as Ghana demonstrates remarkable economic resilience, with the economy growing by 6.3 percent in the second quarter of 2025, fueled by a 9.9 percent expansion in the services sector, while inflation has declined to 11.5 percent year-on-year in August from 12.1 percent. These indicators suggest that Ghana’s domestic-focused approach is yielding positive results.

During his first Presidential Media Encounter on Wednesday, President Mahama stressed that his government’s priority is fiscal discipline and domestic resource mobilization over quick returns to borrowing, demonstrating that Ghana can manage its economy without borrowing from international capital markets.

Dr. Konadu’s analysis focuses on Ghana’s historical debt burden challenges, emphasizing that over-reliance on external financing had created unsustainable fiscal pressures. He reminded stakeholders that at the peak of Ghana’s debt crisis, nearly one-third of tax revenues were committed to debt servicing, with a substantial portion representing external obligations that left minimal fiscal space for critical development projects.

The economist argues that Ghana’s “Big Push” programme and Agriculture for Economic Transformation project can be successfully financed through domestic resources if the government maintains strict fiscal discipline, eliminates wasteful spending, and plugs revenue leakages. This approach would simultaneously reduce pressure on the cedi by decreasing demand for foreign currency needed to service external debt obligations.

Ghana’s current position reflects significant progress under the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility arrangement, with authorities adopting strong corrective measures to address fiscal challenges and achieve a 1.5 percent of GDP primary surplus in 2025 through additional revenue mobilization. The country has received total disbursements of $2.3 billion under the program, with the latest $367 million disbursement approved in July 2025.

The strategic decision to avoid immediate return to international capital markets aligns with Ghana’s broader economic recovery trajectory. IMF assessments indicate that Ghana’s program performance has been generally satisfactory, with reform efforts paying off through good progress on debt restructuring, recovering growth, declining inflation, and improved fiscal and external positions.

Dr. Konadu emphasizes that successful implementation of this domestic-focused strategy requires sustained fiscal discipline even after Ghana’s expected exit from the IMF program in 2026. He warns against reverting to overspending habits once international oversight concludes, stressing that long-term economic sustainability depends on maintaining prudent fiscal management.

The economist’s arguments support a growing consensus among development experts that excessive dependence on international capital markets can create economic vulnerabilities, particularly for developing economies subject to global financial market volatility and external shocks. By prioritizing domestic resource mobilization, Ghana could achieve greater economic sovereignty while building more resilient fiscal foundations.

President Mahama’s approach represents a significant departure from traditional development financing strategies that have historically relied heavily on external borrowing for infrastructure and development projects. This shift occurs as many African economies reassess their relationship with international capital markets following recent debt sustainability challenges across the continent.

The domestic resource mobilization strategy faces several implementation challenges, including the need for enhanced tax collection efficiency, improved public financial management systems, and sustained political commitment to fiscal discipline. Success will depend on the government’s ability to generate sufficient domestic revenues while maintaining economic growth momentum and social service delivery.

Ghana’s experience could serve as a model for other African economies seeking to reduce dependence on external financing while maintaining development project implementation. The country’s approach combines lessons learned from its recent debt restructuring experience with broader continental discussions about financial sovereignty and sustainable development financing.

The economic debate surrounding President Mahama’s strategy reflects broader questions about optimal development financing models for emerging economies. While critics may argue that limiting access to international capital could constrain development project scope and timing, supporters contend that domestic resource mobilization creates more sustainable and locally controlled development pathways.

Dr. Konadu’s endorsement of the President’s approach emphasizes the importance of “prudent management of cedis” rather than “chasing external dollars,” suggesting that effective domestic economic management can deliver superior long-term outcomes compared to external borrowing strategies that create ongoing debt service obligations.

The success of Ghana’s domestic-focused development strategy will likely influence broader continental discussions about economic sovereignty, debt sustainability, and optimal development financing models. As other African economies face similar debt sustainability challenges, Ghana’s experience could provide valuable insights for regional economic policy development.

Market observers will closely monitor Ghana’s economic performance under this new paradigm, particularly regarding the government’s ability to fund major development initiatives while maintaining fiscal stability and economic growth. The approach’s success or failure could significantly influence continental economic policy discussions and development financing strategies for years to come.

The debate over Ghana’s economic strategy reflects fundamental questions about the relationship between developing economies and international capital markets, highlighting the ongoing tension between development financing needs and long-term debt sustainability concerns that affect many African countries.